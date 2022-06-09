16 Illinois students, recent graduates offered Fulbright grants

It’s June 13, and on this day in 1851, the Northwestern Plank Road was completed along Milwaukee Avenue from Chicago as far as Niles, a 14-mile distance. Plank Roads were toll roads offering wooden tracks to keep wagons out of the mud. They were at the peak of their popularity in the mid-19th century but were eventually abandoned as more durable paving methods were developed.

