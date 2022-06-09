Titans' Dillon Radunz: 'It's nice to focus on one position'

Heading into his second year, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz is trending towards a starting spot along the offensive line when the Tennessee Titans open the regular season against the New York Giants.

The team’s second-round pick in 2021 played all but three snaps at left tackle in three seasons at North Dakota State, but Radunz saw time at both tackle and guard (in practice) in his first season

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman played in 12 games last year, with his most notable being his lone start of the season in Week 15 in place of an injured Taylor Lewan at left tackle.

Tasked with lining up against Nick Bosa, the Titans’ offensive lineman held his own and didn’t allow the San Francisco 49ers defensive end to sack quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

In 124 offensive snaps overall in 2021, Radunz was responsible for two sacks allowed while committing two penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

Going into this offseason, it wasn’t clear if Radunz would slot in at left guard or right tackle, but both head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive line coach Keith Carter recently revealed Radunz has been getting reps primarily at right tackle during voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

On Tuesday, Radunz noted “it feels good” to be able to focus on one position, but he didn’t rule out still seeing some reps on the inside, which is something Vrabel also alluded to in his comments.

“It’s nice to focus on one position, but we’re still going through the process,” Radunz said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I’m sure I’ll get some guard work here and there, working along the lines. As for now, it feels good to hone my skills in one position.”

The Becker, Minnesota native is one of a handful of players looking to grab two open spots along the offensive line. With Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry departing this offseason, the Titans are looking for their younger players and a free-agent acquisition to step up.

On top of the right tackle situation, Carter also revealed the left guard spot will be a battle between Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones, something we already figured was the case.

At right tackle, it’s Radunz’s job to lose. He’ll compete with 2022 third-round pick, Nicholas Petit-Frere, who figures to need more time to develop, and a group of tackles who will be lucky to make the roster, let alone secure a starting spot.

The competition in OTAs has elevated everyone’s game, with Carter noting that Radunz continues to make progress each and every day.

“Like I said before, the top five who earn it are going to play. I’m obviously a competitor, so I’m going to try to earn it. So if I earn it, I think I should (get to start),” Radunz concluded.