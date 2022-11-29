Best Golf Drivers For Women 2022

Best Golf Drivers For Women

The driver is the most satisfying club to pull out of the bag which makes your decision very important. As technology continues to evolve, the current models give women a far better chance of hitting consistently good tee shots. There are plenty on the market to choose from, but don’t allow yourself to get bogged down with the minefield of technical information.

First and foremost, decide what you want to achieve off the tee - Is it greater accuracy, as you’re fed up hitting your second shot from the rough? Do you want to gain distance, frustrated at continually being outdriven? Or is it added forgiveness when you miss the sweet spot? Perhaps you want a little bit of everything? Bearing these questions in mind, we have tried to provide answers below by looking at some of the best golf drivers designed for women currently on the market.

Lofts: 12.5°

Impressive distance Effortlessly easy to hit Premium quality and fully customisable The crown's gloss finish could distract in sunlight

TaylorMade's goal with the new Kalea range was to produce the absolute best clubs for ladies across a broad spectrum of playing styles. The company in fact ran focus groups across four countries, asking over 15,000 lady golfers of varying abilities what they wanted in a driver and even built an advisory panel made up of female PGA professionals. The result, in our opinion, is one of the best golfer drivers for women TaylorMade has ever built.

Coming in at 12.5 degrees of loft as standard, it features a super lightweight carbon crown and sole, as well as a 22-gram steel back weight to help you launch the ball higher. What's more, it also has TaylorMade's corrective 'Twist Face' to help straighten out your heel and toe mis-hits.

There's yet more technology in the flexible 'Speed Pocket' channel behind the face that expands the sweet spot, giving you an added boost of ball speed and forgiveness on low face strikes. The overall club weight is 10g lighter than its predecessor, the Kalea 3 driver , which should make it even easier for the slower swinging lady to gain yards off the tee.

Read our full TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Driver Review

Lofts: 10.5°, 12°

Most will see a distance boost of sorts Extremely forgiving Lack of feminine colouring

The TaylorMade Stealth HD Women's Driver has very similar looks to that of the men's version, however the performance is no different, with this being one of the best performing drivers on the market.

Featuring a 60X Carbon Twist face, which refers to the 60 layers of carbon sheets that are carefully arranged for better energy transfer and faster ball speeds across a large area of the face, it is a fantastic performer that is also 44% lighter than its predecessor.

Along with the increase in distance and reduction of dispersion, the Stealth HD has a deep club face profile that allows for a large hitting area. This means forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

Read our TaylorMade Stealth HD Women's Driver Review

Lofts: 11.5º and 15º

Effective in reducing a slice High loft and low kick point shaft suited to slow swingers Easy launch increases carry distance Won't suit those with a neutral or draw-bias shot pattern

The Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver offers a genuine solution among the very best drivers for slicers . It has a pronounced off-set hosel that’s designed specifically to counteract the typical slicer’s shot pattern by giving the golfer more time to return the clubface to square.

Not only is it a light but well-balanced driver to swing through the air, but the weight-saving made by using a carbon crown material paired with Cobra’s own Women's Ultralite 40 (46.5 gram) shaft and lightweight Lamkin grip is clear. We really felt that we could generate a lot of speed without sacrificing control. The clubhead was also very stable as it traveled through the all-important hitting area, just like we experienced with the Air-X irons .

Read our full Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver Review

Lofts: 10.5º, 12º

Incredible distance and forgiveness Premium, appealing looks Feels explosive and easy to swing Headcover tricky to get on and off

Despite coming with a premium price tag, the Rogue ST Max driver from Callaway is worth every penny in our opinion. Helping us strike the ball straighter and further, we really enjoyed testing this explosive driver and found it a great tool to use when fairway hunting. Akin to the Big Bertha, this club has an oversize shape that will fill you with confidence when you address the ball. It's grey finish ensures you don't get any glare from the sun and it boasts a simply enormous club face that means off-centre hits travel far.

The driver also features a tungsten weight and a speed cartridge that pushes the weight of the club down low, increasing launch and stability, which we felt immediately during testing. It offers incredible stability and will help higher handicappers control the direction of their drives too. We also loved the club's design and its stylish aesthetic, which boasts a cool carbon pattern with golf swirls on the heel and base of the club. It is one of the best Callaway drivers we've had the pleasure of using.

Read our full Callaway Women's Rogue ST Max Driver

Lofts: 10.5 or 12.5° loft and lie adjustable

Large, ultra-forgiving face Cutting edge aesthetics Unorthodox shape may put some off

The main aim of the Reva is to help women hit their tee shots further and find the fairway more often. To deliver longer drives and greater accuracy, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway ’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body of the Reva to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI.

Thanks to the advanced design of the clubface, there’s a more expansive area to promote faster balls speeds, so women will still drive the ball a long way, even if they miss the centre of the face at impact. Given all of that, this was a no-brainer inclusion on the best golf drivers for women list.

Read our full Callaway Women's Big Bertha Reva Driver Review

Delivers impressive distance and accuracy Clever weighting makes it feel effortless to swing fast Very forgiving Shiny crown might not appeal to everyone Unsuitable for better players with a fast swing speed

The XXIO 12 Ladies Driver instills confidence and feels very comfortable from address to impact. Delivering accuracy and excellent distance, we also found it to be one of the most forgiving drivers off the tee, making it perfect for mid-range handicappers. Aimed at golfers with a slow to moderate swing speed, this driver has an oversized clubhead with a navy aesthetic, which looks fantastic. It is also packed with golf technology including a variable bulge and roll, that divides the face into six sections.

Speaking simply, that means whether you strike the ball high or low on the clubface, it imparts the correct amount of spin and still helps the ball travel even on off-centre shots. It comes in a 13.5º loft but can be altered to 11.5º and 12º. Ultimately we were really impressive by the way the ball fizzed off the clubface and it was very easy to produce strong ball flights with this club.

Read our full XXIO 12 Ladies Driver Review

Lofts: 11.5° loft and lie adjustable

Lightweight for faster swing speeds Excellent adjustability The striking looks may not be to everyone's taste

This is the second generation of the women’s G Le range and, with custom-fitting being a core principle of the Ping brand, there are more fitting options in the latest edition to dial-in for an optimum fit. The driver features an adjustable, eight position hosel to alter the loft and there are three different settings for the lie of the club.

The light titanium clubhead with an aerodynamic shape is designed to promote faster clubhead speed, whilst the Internal heel-biased weighting helps with right-to-left spin for straighter ball flights.

The G Le 2 has a thin, forged face to increase flexing for ball velocity and improved launch conditions, whilst forgiveness is at the heart of this driver so players can achieve repeated results with every swing.

Read our full Ping G Le2 Women's Driver Review

Callaway Ladies Rogue ST Max Driver

Lofts: 10.5°, 12°

Striking looks Great forgiveness Draw bias won't be to everybody's taste

One of the best golf drivers in 2022, the Callaway Ladies Rogue ST Max Driver offers the companies highest MOI head with a slight draw bias. This means that it is built for all levels of golfers as it is combines distance and forgiveness.

Featuring Callaway's new Tungsten Speed Cartridge structure, it allows up to 26 grams to be placed low and deep in the driver head. As a result, this increases speed on off-centre hits and provides more forgiveness through high MOI. Along with the weights, we also see the company's Jailbreak Speed Frame, something that makes it one of the most forgiving drivers on the market.

Cobra King Ladies LTDx Max Driver

Lofts: 12°

Low spin and maximum forgiveness Eye catching looks Large head design may not appeal to all

Cobra have always been one of the best at producing a premium performing driver that doesn't break the bank. With the King LTDx Max, this appears to be the case as it is the first driver to achieve zero CG and an even higher level of forgiveness.

An oversized 460cc clubhead will also provide confidence at address, with Cobra's PWR-COR and H.O.T Face technology meaning and increase of distance off the tee. Combine that with a lightweight titanium chassis and the LTDx Max is a superb performer that will make a great addition to your bag.

Lofts: 12°

Lightweight but powerful Super stylish looks Can be used easily off the deck Reflects sun glare easily

Adding the Kalea 3 driver to your bag is like having a 2 wood from days gone by. This handy advantage is down to a low centre of gravity and TaylorMade's very clever Speed Pocket which sees more flexibility in the lower part of the club face. Because of the added flexibility, it helps to pop the ball up quicker from off the tee and the ground, this ensures the ball carries further.

The value for money is also very appealing, with the Kalea 3's definitely some of the best women's golf clubs out on the market. What's more, you can own matching clubs all the way through from the driver to your putter.

Read our full TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 Driver Review

Yonex Ezone GS Women’s Driver

Lofts: 12° or 14° adjustable

Premium looks and wide-ranging adjustability Solid, powerful feel off the face Not the easiest to align

Yonex has packed the Ezone GS driver with new technology to encourage higher launch, faster ball speed and less sidespin for greater distance.

Featuring Power Groove Sole technology, which allows the clubface to flex inwards at the point of impact, it is also combined with the structure of the crown, therefore offering more flex at the top of the clubface which means an enlarged sweetspot.

The clubhead also has a lower centre of gravity and this reduces clubhead weight by 20% so women can make an effortless swing.

Breaking with tradition, instead of a horizontal polish, the Ezone GS adopts a vertical polish to make it easier to move the ball in an upward direction. As a result, sidespin is minimised, so helps to improve accuracy for a straighter ball flight.

Wilson Ladies Launch Pad Driver

Loft: 13°

Very powerful, solid and lightweight feel Great value for money Lacks adjustability

The Launch Pad is designed to resolve the dreaded slice, with an inherent draw bias and moderate hosel offset, combined with 13 grams of weight in the heel side of the club, meaning your tee shots should fly straighter and more accurately.

Another noticeable aspect of the Launch Pad is how lightweight it is, with the driver head, shaft and grip weighing just 272g. By being so light, it means you can generate more club speed and therefore more height at impact.

Titleist Ladies TSi1 Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10°, 12°

Adjustability Lightweight Looks won't be to everybody's tastes

Designed for those with moderate swing speeds, the TSi 1 is made up of an ultra-lightweight configuration which maximises distance. Along with the configuration, it also has a deep, face-centred CG for increased launch and exceptional ball speed.

Ranked as one of the best Titleist drivers , the TSi1 is almost 40g lighter than standard drivers and has a reshaped head, this means that the CG is closer to the centre of the face and allows for added forgiveness.

How we test the best drivers

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team.

Getting into specifics for drivers, we first attend product launches and speak to manufacturer's to understand the technology. We then hit the golf clubs indoors, usually at Foresight Sports and test the products with premium golf balls on a launch monitor.

Outdoor testing is the next port of call and this usually takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a course in Surrey with top-notch practice facilities. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. We want to try and find the best golf clubs on the market and give you some insight on them, which requires being thorough and transparent. To find out more on how Golf Monthly tests products , click here.

What to consider when buying a golf driver

You've probably already asked yourself whether you need to buy a new driver in 2022 , but there's a few key things to consider when investing in a new driver. Hopefully answering these questions will narrow your search down slightly and make comparing between various models much easier.

When purchasing a new big stick, it is crucial to ask yourself just what you need from it. Is distance your main priority or are you looking for something to help you find more fairways? We'd always recommend a custom fitting with a PGA Pro but if you know what you're looking for you can make an informed decision.

If accuracy is what you're after, go for something with a high MOI or adjustable weights to help alter spin and flight characteristics. If distance is key to you, look at a low-spinning driver to help ensure your ball doesn't balloon too much. If you're after something in the middle, the so-called 'standard' heads in most driver ranges will suit you the best.