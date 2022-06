Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The rising efforts by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug developers across the world on development of novel therapies aimed at treating various infectious diseases is one of the strongest motivators for the growth in the global antibiotics market in coming years. Furthermore, rising prevalence of various infectious diseases, such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, lower respiratory infections, and malaria is also driving the growth in the global antibiotics market. The resulting rise in the disease burden is motivating non-government as well as government authorities to fund research and development initiatives in order to fast track the development of novel antibiotic drugs and therapies.

