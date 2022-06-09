ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray atop NFL rankings for deep throws, per PFF

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals use the short passing game a lot. They also like to throw the ball down the field. Quarterback Kyler Murray is good at it, and with the addition of speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown and the increased role of speedy receiver Rondale Moore, already with A.J. Green, who averaged 15.7 yards per reception, the highest average in his career since his rookie season, Murray is sure to use the deep ball a lot in 2022.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murray was the league’s top deep-ball thrower.

2021 Passing Grade: 99.3 | 2021 Yards per Attempt: 15.8 | 2021 Passer Rating: 117.2

Murray ranked top-10 in completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating and yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield, notably leading starting quarterbacks in PFF grade on those throws.

According to PFF’s ball-location data, the Oklahoma product also threw 48.5% of his deep attempts in the perfect spot for a receiver. He was the only quarterback to breach the 45.0% mark.

What is impressive about this is the fact that Murray was second in the NFL in completion percentage at 69.2% while throwing the ball down the field a lot.

In 2022, even without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season due to his PED suspension, the passing game should still be one of the best at deep throws. Green’s length makes him a great target. Brown and Moore can run by guys. Zach Ertz catches the ball well. It is going to be hard to keep guys from getting behind the defense, and once Hopkins returns, it will get even harder.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Focus#Ped
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Eagles with the most to lose during training camp

The Eagles finished the offseason workout program this past Thursday, canceling the final day of OTAs after only scheduling six of the allowed 10 sessions. Jalen Hurts showed vast improvement, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have the look of a top-5 duo in the NFL, with Quez Watkins as the explosive sidekick that'll make it an intriguing trio of smooth pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bills sign former Panthers OL

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it's still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization's old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn't farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was "very" close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden Tate switches positions...to center field

Veteran NFL wide receiver Golden Tate has a new team, and a new position. Tate has decided to switch to the baseball diamond and has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League. He is scheduled to start in centerfield on Tuesday night as the Lefties host the Bend Elks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer scholarship to standout 2025 QB, son of MMA legend

Arch Manning might be the quarterback with the famous last name in the class of 2023, but there's another name out of the class of 2025 starting to attract a lot of attention because of his play and family. While the name doesn't hold the same football prestige as Manning's does, Davi Belfort, son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in his class early on.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Freeman takes yet another jab at Ohio State

Current Notre Dame head coach and former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman is beginning to show his inexperience before he even coaches his first game on the sidelines. If you are on this free Buckeye homer website, you are probably already aware that Freeman took a jab at his alma mater by alluding to making a mistake by choosing OSU over the Fighting Irish as a player. He later walked those comments back a wee bit, but it was a curious move for a guy that seems to have a lot of connections and relationships on the banks of the Olentangy.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Smith: Some Tony Boselli supporters used 'underhanded tactics' to justify HOF nomination

Tony Boselli's path into the Hall of Fame wasn't easy, and now the person who introduced him into the exclusive fraternity at the NFL Honors show, Bruce Smith, is questioning his nomination. The NFL's all-time sack leader took to Instagram this week with some arguments against Boselli's nomination and said that his nomination was largely due to their one-on-one that took place in the 1996 playoffs.
