Still Unclear Whether Eddie Engram Will Be Next Sonoma County Sheriff

Longtime court bailiff and Sonoma County historian John Schubert has died at the age of 83. Schubert, who also served in the Marine Corps Reserve, died last Monday. He lived in Guerneville for 67 years and wrote five books about local history. He also wrote columns about Russian River history for local newspapers. Schubert was a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy mostly working courtroom security for nearly 40 years.
A domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit against Chief Noble Waidelich and the county in 2017 related to years of alleged domestic abuse. Carley had initially denied the abuse but eventually came forward after moving out of the house the couple had bought together. It is common for victims of abuse to deny the abuse is happening. When she did report the abuse, the county investigated Carley for deceit which led to her demotion within the probation department. Waidelich was a detective at the time and has since been promoted. He is now the Police Chief for Ukiah. The complaint lists 13 causes of action against the defendants, including Waidelich for domestic battery and the county for unjust retaliation. After a court error and dismissal of the defense’s arguments, a judge has set a trial date for September 26th.
A vegetation fire just outside of Santa Rosa was limited to two acres. On Saturday afternoon, a fire was reported on Riebli Road in Rincon Valley in a neighborhood that was hit hard by the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Crews quickly responded to limit the fire and contained it within a half-hour, thanks in part to two air tankers. Crews stayed in the area for several hours to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation but there was construction going on at the fire site and a citation had been previously issued to the landowner.
(KRON) — The three right lanes of the US-101 northbound were blocked due to a traffic collision north of De Long Avenue, according to a tweet from the CHP Marin. As of 6:18 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars and facing arson charges on suspicion of setting fire to a gas station in Napa County. Cal Fire officials arrested Darian Martin Preciado in connection with the fire at a Chevron station in Angwin on Saturday, three days after the fire happened. Crews quickly put the flames out before they spread to other buildings in the area. The motive is not clear.
A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant following a strange incident in late May. On the night of May 26, deputies responded to a business on the 200 block of Branscomb Road in Laytonville, where multiple callers had reported seeing a man with a knife, covered in blood, standing on the roof and asking for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The average gas price in Sonoma County is creeping in the direction of seven-dollars per gallon. It’s now $6.61 for a gallon of regular, up a cent from yesterday. That’s 57-cents higher than just a month ago. To the south, Marin County has $6.68 per gallon, and to the east, Napa County has $6.63. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at Costco or Safeway, where a gallon of unleaded is $6.09.
A San Diego man has been arrested after threatening a restaurant employee and fleeing into the Petaluma River. On Saturday night, an employee at a restaurant at the intersection of East Washington and Kentucky Street called Petaluma Police after an employee was threatened by a man with a large knife. The suspect fled after the employee managed to shut the front door and lock it. Police caught up to him as he neared the dead end of C Street. But then the man jumped into the Petaluma River, knife still in hand. Police followed him down the river and a rescue boat removed him from the water after he was exhausted from swimming. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Earl Collins of San Diego, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide. The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area
On June 12, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, CHP officers from Ukiah Area were on-scene of a non-injury traffic collision, northbound US 101, near 41.40. CHP officers were conducting traffic control when a white Ford F-250, driven by [Chad Hodge] was traveling northbound on US 101 in the #2 lane, at approximately 60 mph. Hodge allowed his vehicle to travel through a flare pattern and strike the rear of a parked CHP patrol vehicle displaying its rear amber warning lights. The CHP patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision. CHP personnel were not injured as a result of the collision. Hodge was treated on-scene by medical personnel and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor of this collision.
A 22-year-old man from Cotati is behind bars on suspicion of DUI and hit and run in Petaluma. Police say the man was driving under the influence of drugs late Saturday night when he hit a pedestrian, then a car, a pole, and a tree. The driver, Evan Weise, was allegedly speeding when he hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, then drove off. He came to a stop after hitting the other objects. Police say witnesses tried to render aid to the suspect, but he punched one of them. He then refused to cooperate with police and kicked an officer who was trying to restrain him as well. The pedestrian who was hit was hospitalized but is expected to survive.
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Hatchery Road. The incident happened 12:30 p.m., along Old Redwood Highway near Hatchery Road. According to reports, the driver of a Ford F-150 struck Ficarra Jr. after he reportedly walked out in front of the pickup for reasons still not known.
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-06-2022 at 10:40 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the
SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service. The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how Antioch Police Department through the city of Antioch has a failure to communicate complex. The national average of gas is now over $5 per gallon–welcome to California pricing the rest of the nation. Stay away from peoples homes and stop threatening elected officials. Equally, stay away from drag queen events… people are losing their minds. Plus, we touch on other items from across the state.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 89-year-old man was missing Saturday night, Contra Costa County authorities announced. Eddie Menosse was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo. As of 9:45 p.m., Menosse has been found, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff tweeted. Menosse is […]
Napa County is enjoying a big jump in crop value. An annual report showed the county’s agricultural crop value soared in value by more than $280-million from 2020 to 2021. The biggest contributor to the county’s crop value came from the wine grape crop, which was valued at just over $741-million. The wine grape crop rebounded after seeing value drop in 2020 due to a variety of factors including wildfires and less demand from restaurants due to COVID related closures. Meanwhile, livestock saw a three-percent increase in value last year from 2020.
SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa Fire Department is assisting Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire crews battling a blaze burning at the north edge of town Saturday afternoon.In a tweet the Santa Rosa FD posted shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was described as burning along Riebli Road and did not pose a threat to the city.
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-11-2022 at about 10:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputy observed a male subject in
