ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

"How Are The Kids Doing?" — This Dad Sends Picture Updates To His Girlfriend That Are Scary At First, Then Funny Once You Look A Little Closer

By Krista Torres
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hZ0d_0g5ap9mi00

A man named Kenny Deuss is making people everywhere do a double take after seeing the eye-popping pictures he shares of his kids on Instagram:

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

I think you can understand why it's caught the attention of so many people:

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

If it wasn't already obvious, Kenny has ~creatively~ photoshopped all of the pics.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

BuzzFeed spoke to Kenny, who said the photoshopped images started as a joke after his girlfriend kept asking for pic updates when he was home alone with their first daughter, Alix.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

"When she first saw the photos, it was a combination of confusion and being in shock. Luckily, she quickly realized it was a joke. But of course, she had to check if the picture was safely made. And yes, it was," he said.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

And after Kenny shared a few online...

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

...he realized the internet really got a kick out of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00L5ZB_0g5ap9mi00
Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

So he continued making and sharing them until his second daughter, Aster, was born.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Whereupon she was then incorporated too. 😂

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Kenny learned how to use photoshop when he was 15, and over the last few years, he said, he's gotten really good. "I've learned most by playing around with the application, but I had to relearn some techniques, which took me a long time."

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Kenny added, "Photoshopping is not always easy. I always try to make it a fun experience for the kids; otherwise, they aren't always cooperative. But most of the time, they see the fun in it and they start posing like naturals."

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

The ideas for most of the photos come from daily life situations, according to Kenny. "And then it's just a matter of looking around to find some nice locations for the shoots."

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Kenny's favorite photoshop that he's made is the one where Alix is stuck in a vending machine.

Instagram: @undefined

Since Kenny also works full time, making the photoshopped images is just a fun (and hilarious) hobby he's been doing when he's alone with the kids on his day off.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

That being said, Kenny has released his first book! "It contains a selection of my best pictures, but also a lot of new ones." It's called Adventures With Dad: Being a Dad Is Child's Play , and you can order it internationally on Amazon.

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Kenny said he posts new photos every Tuesday to his Instagram page, and he also shares content on TikTok .

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

So if you need a little comic relief every week, be sure to follow his Instagram and TikTok pages!

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

BYEEE FROM KENNY'S ADORABLE "INTOXICATED" BABY!!!!

Instagram: @onadventurewithdad

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
pethelpful.com

Ocean Cleaning Crew Finds a Cute and Unexpected Surprise While Picking Up Debris

One of our favorite things about TikTok is that you can learn something new every day. And now that we landed on animal-tok, we're constantly learning about different animal tips, tricks and facts. Plus, every once in a while there will be an animal we've never seen before! For instance, TikTok user @mermaid.kayleigh showed us a clip of an unexpected marine life animal. Ok, so maybe not so unexpected. We’ve all seen them before, but seeing this animal in baby form gave us a whole new perspective!
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Hello darling, love you lots': Emotional moment teen receives bear for his birthday with voice recording of his mother - one month after she suddenly passed away

This is the emotional moment a young boy was reduced to tears after he received a teddy bear with a voice recording of his late mother. Brennan Mansell, from Sheffield, received the gift for his 12th birthday, just one month after his mum Lisa tragically passed away suddenly. The cause is still unknown.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Boy adds funny commentary while filming mom’s wedding proposal

It’s not unusual for a hopeful fiancé to ask someone to take video of their surprise proposal but one man got more than he bargained for after asking his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son to capture the moment. The little guy created a fully-directed home movie full of hysterical commentary. TODAY’s Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.June 11, 2022.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dogsblog.com

Delilah – 3 year old female Poodle

Delilah is a 3 year old female Poodle. She is on the small size for a standard and weights 20kg, She is small and mighty and full of character and mischief!! Delilah is a lively happy little lady that would love a family to play with her and keep her occupied, she loves a walk and loves to greet everyone she meets!
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Why Couples Should Lie to Each Other

Deceptive affectionate messages (DAMs) are messages that either convey affection that one doesn’t feel in the moment. In our romantic relationships, DAMs may simply represent a relational maintenance behavior, something we do to keep our relationship going. Deceptive affection is used to manage emotions, save face, and conflict management.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy