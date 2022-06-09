"How Are The Kids Doing?" — This Dad Sends Picture Updates To His Girlfriend That Are Scary At First, Then Funny Once You Look A Little Closer

One of our favorite things about TikTok is that you can learn something new every day. And now that we landed on animal-tok, we're constantly learning about different animal tips, tricks and facts. Plus, every once in a while there will be an animal we've never seen before! For instance, TikTok user @mermaid.kayleigh showed us a clip of an unexpected marine life animal. Ok, so maybe not so unexpected. We’ve all seen them before, but seeing this animal in baby form gave us a whole new perspective!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO