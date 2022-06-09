"How Are The Kids Doing?" — This Dad Sends Picture Updates To His Girlfriend That Are Scary At First, Then Funny Once You Look A Little Closer

Related
I had my first baby at 15 – now I’m 19 with three kids… I’m trolled but I’m a great mum
HAVING kids at a young age can be tough. But when most kids were worried about exams, this woman was pregnant with her first child. Angie gave birth to her first child when she was only 15-years-old and not long after gave birth again, now at 19-year-old she's due to give birth to her third child.
Mum hailed as a ‘flipping genius’ by other parents after sharing clever hack to keep kids entertained at the beach
A MUM has been labelled a "flipping genius" by other parents after sharing a clever hack to keep kids entertained at the beach. Alex Jeffries took to Instagram to share a Reel, in which she showed her kids painting seashells while enjoying a local beach. "Relax at the beach for...
ASK CAROLINE: I'm stuck in the middle of a family rift
Q: I’m really upset about a family rift. My adored younger brother died five years ago, leaving behind a son, daughter and wife – my lovely sister-in-law. While my nephew is doing OK, with a good job and a nice girlfriend, my niece and her mum are struggling emotionally.
Internet Slams 'Toxic' Man For Mocking Brother Who Cried After Son's Birth
"I didn't like him laughing about an important moment in my life like it was no big deal to cry about. It was the birth of my son," the brother wrote.
Teen Mom star Malorie Beaver’s baby daddy Lane Fernandez posted heartbreaking plea in final post before sudden death
MALORIE Beaver's baby daddy Lane Fernandez shared a heartbreaking post on social media just one month before his tragic death. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star died just three weeks after welcoming his newborn son Nolyn alongside his wife Kylee Rose. Lane, 28, took to his Facebook profile on...
Britney Spears' children didn't attend her wedding to Sam Asghari because they 'didn't want to take away' spotlight from their mom
A lawyer for Spears' former husband Kevin Federline told People that his children with Spears were "happy" and "hopeful" for their mom.
Second ‘Dancing Doll’ Dyshea From Lifetime’s Hit Show ‘Bring It’ Confirmed Dead: ‘I AM NOT OK!’
A tragedy has once again struck Atlanta’s Dancing Dolls community. Diana Williams, the owner of Dancing Dolls, took to Facebook to post a heart-wrenching tribute to a member of her dancing team of the hit lifetime show ‘Bring It,’ which aired for five seasons, confirming that Dyshea Upshaw passed away after an accident.
Ocean Cleaning Crew Finds a Cute and Unexpected Surprise While Picking Up Debris
One of our favorite things about TikTok is that you can learn something new every day. And now that we landed on animal-tok, we're constantly learning about different animal tips, tricks and facts. Plus, every once in a while there will be an animal we've never seen before! For instance, TikTok user @mermaid.kayleigh showed us a clip of an unexpected marine life animal. Ok, so maybe not so unexpected. We’ve all seen them before, but seeing this animal in baby form gave us a whole new perspective!
'Hello darling, love you lots': Emotional moment teen receives bear for his birthday with voice recording of his mother - one month after she suddenly passed away
This is the emotional moment a young boy was reduced to tears after he received a teddy bear with a voice recording of his late mother. Brennan Mansell, from Sheffield, received the gift for his 12th birthday, just one month after his mum Lisa tragically passed away suddenly. The cause is still unknown.
Pregnant woman secretly runs away from boyfriend in the middle of the night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I met my daughter’s father, I was very young and didn’t know him well at all when I invited him to a party that would fatefully lead us to be tied together forever.
Woman Drops Big Bucks to Taxidermy Her Cat, Calls It ‘Best Decision’ She’s Made
A person's love for their pet knows no bounds. After a woman's beloved cat died, she decided to preserve his legacy forever by having him taxidermied. Harriet Peace explained she was devastated after her cat, Tango, was hit by a car, and didn't want to have him buried or cremated, according to The Mirror.
Boyfriend Slammed for Demanding Code to Safe Filled With Gems: 'Red Flag'
The woman claimed the safe is filled with a "six-figure" amount of gems and jewelry thanks to her job as a gemologist.
Mum’s warning after toddler nearly chokes on everyday food item kids’ love
THIS mum's speedy reaction saved her baby from choking. She noticed he was struggling to breathe as the pair sat down to enjoy their lunch. Christina Stachura ,30, is an Emergency Room and Trauma Registered Nurse in Michigan, USA. Her training and motherly instincts paid off when she had to...
I Honestly Feel Terrible For The 20 People Who Probably Regret Every Damn Decision They Made This Week
I'd like one do-over, please.
17 Times People Tried Gatekeeping Silly Things That Prove Some Folks Need To Get A Hobby
Sorry, you can't comprehend being exhausted unless you have children.
Boy adds funny commentary while filming mom’s wedding proposal
It’s not unusual for a hopeful fiancé to ask someone to take video of their surprise proposal but one man got more than he bargained for after asking his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son to capture the moment. The little guy created a fully-directed home movie full of hysterical commentary. TODAY’s Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.June 11, 2022.
Delilah – 3 year old female Poodle
Delilah is a 3 year old female Poodle. She is on the small size for a standard and weights 20kg, She is small and mighty and full of character and mischief!! Delilah is a lively happy little lady that would love a family to play with her and keep her occupied, she loves a walk and loves to greet everyone she meets!
Why Couples Should Lie to Each Other
Deceptive affectionate messages (DAMs) are messages that either convey affection that one doesn’t feel in the moment. In our romantic relationships, DAMs may simply represent a relational maintenance behavior, something we do to keep our relationship going. Deceptive affection is used to manage emotions, save face, and conflict management.
Lizzo Is Changing The Lyrics To "Grrrls" After Facing Criticism For Using An Ableist Slur
"There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022."
