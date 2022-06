Much like many other things, the Best of Abilene awards were paused due to the pandemic, but that is behind us (for the most part) and it's time to crown some new winners. However, before we celebrate all the winners, we must announce that the name has been changed to the Best of the Big Country Awards. We feel that changing the name is more representative of the nominated businesses.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO