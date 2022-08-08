Islanders, Assemble! ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Is Back for Season 4: Meet the Contestants

Ready for the summer! Love Island U.S.A. is back for season 4 and the drama is set to be steamier than ever. After a three-season run on CBS , the reality dating show has been renewed for two seasons on a new home, streaming service, Peacock, and it promises to be “hotter than ever.”

“ Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries,” said Jenny Groom , Executive VP of Entertainment and Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

The hit series is based on the British format of the same name, and will similarly drop six new episodes a week to total over 80 episodes.

Love Island follows sexy singles from across the country, as they all live together in a gorgeous villa while searching for love. The new islanders will compete in “naughtier games and steamier challenges,” as they decide if they want to stay with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Those without a strong connection, risk getting “dumped” from the island .

The public also plays a vital role as audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite couples and also tempt established connections with dates with new bombshell arrivals. Viewers also choose which couple goes home with the $100,000 grand prize on the finale. Scroll down to learn everything we know about Love Island U.S.A. season 4!

When Does Love Island U.S.A. Season 4 Premiere?

Love Island USA season 4 premiered on Tuesday, July 19, on the streaming service, Peacock.

Where Will Love Island U.S.A. be Filmed?

While in the past, the series has seen homes like Fiji and Las Vegas, this season, the villa is set to be alongside the California coast in Santa Barbara.

What’s Changing this Season of Love Island U.S.A. ?

Taking another page out of Love Island U.K.’s book, Iain Stirling , the narrator from the original British version is officially on board this summer. Taking on the voice-over for the Peacock series, it’s his first time appearing for another version of the dating show outside of the UK.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” the Executive Vice President at NBCUniversal later announced on Wednesday, June 15. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show -- humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

Love Island U.S.A. Season 4 Cast

On June 30, it was revealed that actress Sarah Hyland would be the new host, taking over former OG host, Arielle Vandenburg ’s position.

Keep scrolling below to meet the islanders of Love Island U.S.A. season 4.