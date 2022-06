Blue Dragon Fine Art is excited to collaborate with FGIII Fine Art Productions as we present DEZIGNED Celebrating Art Exhibition. This show will include works from Andrea Lamarsaude, Belinda Dahlheimer, Paula Radvansky, Vance Nappier, and Patricia Baumann on June 30th from 6 pm to 10 pm at The Beeman Hotel in Dallas. Come meet these local artists enjoying great food and vibes from Traened. We look forward to seeing you there.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO