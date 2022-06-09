ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airline CEO tells staff to push through fatigue

By Julia Buckley
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
In a leaked video addressing staff, József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, told staff including pilots that "we need to take down the fatigue rate" and that "we are all fatigued but sometimes it is required to take the extra...

CNN

CNN

Community Policy