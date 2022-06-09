ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: LIV Golf Invitational Series at Centurion Golf Club in London

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series golf tournament is at Centurion Golf Club in London.

The three-day, 54-hole, no-cut, big money event is June 9-11, with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and others headlining the field.

Signage at the event had phrases like “Welcome to the Future” and “Golf But Louder”.

There is no TV deal for the league so fans had to watch a live stream on the LIV Golf’s YouTube channel to catch the action.

But it didn’t take long after the new breakaway league started before PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo suspended those golfers who chose to play in the new league.

Check out some photos of the new breakaway league.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

