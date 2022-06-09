ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Teenage Boy Missing After Last Being Seen in East Los Angeles

By City News Service
 5 days ago

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in East Los Angeles.

Andrew Miguel Barocio was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. in the 900 block of North Rowan Avenue, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Andrew is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants and has no history of running away from home.

Anyone with information about Andrew or his whereabouts was asked to call the  East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323- 365-2936 or its watch commander at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

