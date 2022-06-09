ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

World Music + Wine series features Chilean singer-songwriter

Addison Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePascuala Ilabaca is a unique and treasured voice in both the Latin American and World Music scenes. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for...

www.addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Smash Mouth Plots Comeback With New Singer, a Rick-Roll Cover and Love for ‘Shrek’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Smash Mouth became a beloved band for all ages thanks to its anthemic 1999 hit “All Star,” subsequently used in DreamWorks Animation’s ubiquitous 2001 film “Shrek.” The song had a long tail, racking up radio play and streams years past its shelf date. So when founding vocalist Steve Harwell retired from the band due to health problems — following an onstage “episode” in 2021 where he reportedly “slurred his words, threatened the audience and gave some crude gestures to the crowd” —  co-founding bassist Paul De Lisle had huge shoes to fill. “Literally,” affirms De...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy