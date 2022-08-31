ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu Plans and Pricing 2022 – A Complete Breakdown of Hulu’s Monthly Plans

Hulu hosts 43.8 million paid subscribers and that number continues to grow with each new release announced by the Disney-owned streaming service. From on-demand movies and shows, premier original series, and popular live TV channels , Hulu continues to shine in almost every aspect of its platform.

Beyond that, you can watch some of the most popular and celebrated shows including The Handmaids Tale , Under the Banner of Heaven , and Little Fires Everywhere with any Hulu plan. Hulu + Live TV also offers live sports coverage, popular news channels, and mouth watering cooking channels. Which is why we ranked Hulu + Live TV as our best live TV streaming service of 2022.

Hulu plans range from $6.99 per month to $75.99 per year depending on the type of experience you want. Plans can be customized for no ads, live TV, premium channel add ons, unlimited screens, and more. Hulu also offers custom bundles and deals you’ll want to learn about before signing up like the Disney Plus bundle and student discount. All that being said, Hulu has solidified its place in the market as a top contender compared to other platforms like FuboTV , Sling TV , and YouTube TV .

Considering Hulu? Below, you can read through the plans that Hulu offers and learn how much you can expect to pay when you sign up for a subscription.

Plan Monthly Price Free Disney+ and ESPN+ Free Trial
Hulu $6.99 No 30-Days
Hulu (no ads) $12.99 No 30-Days
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Yes No
Hulu + Live TV (no ads) $75.99 Yes No

What are the different Hulu plans?

Hulu offers four different plans, allowing you to customize your viewing experience as much or as little as you’d like.

Hulu’s plans and pricing compared

USM Photography – stock.adobe.com

Hulu (Basic) Plan

Hulu Basic is the most accessible tier on the platform, featuring a wide library of shows and films that you can enjoy with limited ad breaks. Beyond full season viewing options of your favorite included shows, you can also enjoy live TV episode replays the day after they air. In addition, with basic Hulu, you can access the Hulu Originals library of content with hit shows, such as The Handmaid’s Tale , Little Fires Everywhere , and more.

While the ads may be considered a “downside,” Hulu Basic allows subscribers to take advantage of the same technical benefits of its top-tier membership options. These include:

  • 30-Day free trial
  • Autoplay capability and watch experience in 1080p/60fps
  • Personalized recommendations and saved shows in your “My Stuff” tab
  • Creation of up to six profiles for tailored streaming recommendations
  • 2.0 stereo and 5:1 surround sound capabilities

If you’re looking to purchase a year-long bundle at a time, you can also get this membership tier at a rate of $69.00 per year. Given the size of their rapidly-expanding streaming library, this is competitive with current cable and on-demand options from other providers, still allowing you to watch Hulu and enjoy its wide selection of shows and movies.

If you don’t mind ads, you want the possibility for tailored add-on and specialty channels, and you’re looking for a simple streaming plan similar to Youtube TV with a wide variety, this is likely the subscription option for you. It’s the best choice for streamers on a budget, offering accessible monthly and annual fees.

Hulu (No Ads) Plan

With a Hulu (No Ads) plan, you can enjoy many of the same benefits as the regular baseline Hulu Basic plan. The main difference between the two packages is that in the No-Ads plan, your viewing experience won’t be interrupted with ad breaks. This is one of Hulu’s most competitive plans, as you can enjoy all of the technical benefits, as well as the same library of content that you’d find in the Basic plan.

For an extra $6 per month (bringing you to a cost of $12.99 per month), you can enjoy a more binge-worthy autoplay experience that can spice up your nights even more. If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service option , you can always opt for some bonus add-ons.

The only true “downside” of this option is Hulu’s exclusions list. While the Hulu No Ads plan does mean no ads, of course, there are certain exceptions that may force you to have a short break between episodes.

Overall, if you’re looking for a top-notch viewing experience that’s more similar to traditional TV options, this is the package for you. With no ad breaks and an extensive library, streamers will be able to binge-watch in peace on Friday nights in.

Hulu + Live TV Plan

Hulu + Live TV has recently expanded to include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This package has the benefit of a true live TV experience and also offers over 75+ local and main channels to stream in real time. Beyond the channel choice catalog, you’ll still retain access to the full volume of Hulu’s expansive library, including the films and shows considered Hulu Originals.

This plan includes a variety of other benefits, including Cloud DVR that can house up to 50 hours of streamed content at any given time. You can also enjoy a Live Guide search option, showing you what’s on-air over the next two-week period. You can even set timers so you can enjoy shows at your leisure and never miss an episode.

The price for this plan is $69.99 per month, giving you an opportunity to save if your cable bill hits triple digits. If you’re looking for similar features to on-demand or cable services, you don’t mind watching a few ad breaks every episode, and you don’t want to pay extra for your favorite Disney classics or sports channels, this is the perfect plan for you.

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV Plan

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV has also expanded to include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Bundle holders enjoy the same perks that you’d expect to see in the Hulu Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus option, which include the perks of cloud DVR recording and over 75 channels to choose from. You can also take advantage of offline streaming, multi-profile arrangements, and an ad-free viewing experience for the entire family.

This plan doesn’t cost much more than the previous membership tier, coming in at $75.99 per month. At just $6 more, many choose to commit to the upgrade so they can enjoy a seamless, binge-worthy streaming experience without interruption. This plan is a great choice if you’re still looking for an option that competes with cable and on-demand services and gives you an immersive watch experience.

What’s the Hulu bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpXTN_0g5aBnJL00
Skyelar – stock.adobe.com

Hulu currently includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in its two largest membership tiers, making the packages even more competitive than they previously were. These packages (both ad-inclusive and no ads) include the opportunity to freely stream films and shows that are included in an average Disney Plus membership. You’ll be eligible to enjoy new Disney releases, old classics, and current shows. An added advantage to this package is that if you already have Disney Plus separately, Hulu will adjust your charged rate to the partner discount rate, provided that you sign up with the same account associated with your Disney Plus profile.


Furthermore, you can enjoy sports streaming all day long with the ESPN Plus addition . You’ll save an estimated $5 or more when you partner with Hulu in this bundle deal rather than getting a separate membership on the ESPN Plus platform. You’ll also enjoy the full selection of Originals, archives, and 30 for 30 library inclusions. You can even live stream sports on up to five different screens simultaneously — and on up to three mobile, out-of-home devices. Overall, this plan is great for families looking to upgrade their entertainment or for those who want the best of both membership programs in a single, easy-to-access package.

Is Hulu worth it?

As Hulu continues to expand and diversify its offerings, it’s becoming even more competitive in the watch subscription market. Hulu remains one of the most cost-efficient platforms, with plans starting as low as $6.99 per month. That stands favorably in contention with Netflix’s base plan and HBO Max ’s base plan, which both start at $9.99 per month. With fully customizable channel subscriptions, membership packages, and live-streaming capabilities, Hulu is worth the average cost — no matter which membership tier you’re considering.

Beyond Hulu’s package stacks that include the Disney Plus Bundle , you can also enjoy additional perks that you wouldn’t necessarily find on other platforms for the price. Some of these perks include Cloud DVR storage or channels, such as ESPN Deportes, the Sportsman Channel, and the Magnolia Network.

Hulu’s partner programs and price-match discounts make the platform stand out from other options on the market, made better by its flexible payment options and no-obligation membership structure. It also remains extremely competitive as a live streaming option against the average cable or on-demand bill, depending on the channel selection and package price.

FAQs

Does Hulu offer a free trial?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its Hulu (Basic) and Hulu (No Ads). You’ll need to provide your credit card information upon signup, but you will not be charged until the month ends. One of the platform’s claims to fame is that it has no hidden fees. Keep in mind, however, that you won’t be eligible for a free trial of Hulu + Live TV (now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) or Hulu + Live TV (No Ads, now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus).

After your free trial is over, you might consider some of the additional add-ons, the most popular ones including the Disney Bundle, the Military History Channel, MTV Classic, Teen Nick, and Destination America. You can also choose a more logistical add-on inclusion, such as the Unlimited Screens upgrade.

What channels do you get with Hulu?

The channels you get with Hulu depend entirely on the package that you choose. If you purchase the Live TV add-on for any plan, you can gain access to hit channels, such as Lifetime, Nicktoons, and more. With the advanced Live TV + packages (both including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus), you’ll be able to enjoy local TV channels as well, depending on your region.

What are the Hulu add-ons?

Hulu add-ons are popular package “bonuses” and can be purchased at any time through Hulu’s site or subsequent add-on pages. Some popular add-ons that Hulu offers include:

  • No Ads options (+$6)
  • ESPN Plus
  • HBO Max
  • SHOWTIME
  • STARZ
  • Espańol
  • Unlimited Screen

You’ll find that these add-ons don’t just apply to channels and inclusions but also to account features. For example, for larger families or groups, you can choose the Unlimited Screen add-on to boost your multi-screen functionality.

How do I change my Hulu plan?

To make any changes to your Hulu plan, log in to your Hulu account via your mobile or web browser. Navigate to the “Your Subscriptions” area, and select your changes of choice. Note that all changes to Hulu plans must be made via your mobile or web browser and can’t be made through the Hulu app at this time. If you attempt to do this in-app, you’ll be redirected to make the changes you need in a new browser window.

How do I pause or cancel my Hulu plan?

Hulu’s no-obligation price structure is one of the main perks of its offer. You can pause or cancel your plan at any time through your account settings. To do this, navigate to your Account page on a mobile or web browser. Next to the “Subscription” area, you’ll see a “Pause” option. Select that and follow the prompts on the screen to pause your account. Cancel anytime by clicking on “Cancel” instead of “Pause.” If you need assistance, Hulu has a tutorial center and a customer service team available to answer any of your questions.

