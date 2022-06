As a Level 10 club gymnast, Leeiah Davis competes among the elites. And when her collegiate career begins, she’ll join other elite gymnasts in the NCAA history books. Davis, 17, who recently graduated from Grayson High School, signed in early May to compete at Fisk University, which in February announced it would be the first HBCU in the country to launch a women’s gymnastics program.

