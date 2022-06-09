Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 1.75 cents at $10.54 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at $7.67 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 11 cents at $6.60 a bushel; while Jul. lost 18 cents at 17.50 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.3625 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.08 cents at $1.7467 a pound; May lean hogs was rose 1.55 cents at $1.0792 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .