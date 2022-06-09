ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgSDa_0g5a5Ycl00

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Shot in the back riding a scooter: What happens next

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

Fraudsters seize $398 million in Ohio unemployment benefits

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NMn7ed. Columbus gas prices averaging more than $5 a gallon. AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was …. Amber Heard exclusive interview on “Today” show. Morning Forecast: June 13, 2022. Evening weather forecast 06-12-2022. Organization offering virtual camp...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was hit with purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of killing a Tuttle mall shopper called police afterward to tell them he had fired shots in self-defense, audio obtained Monday by NBC4 showed. Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with shooting Dontarious Sylvester, 25, after an argument at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing. Sylvester was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4-year-old killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.   Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after car found in pond in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car he was in became submerged in a pond in west Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the car was discovered about 12 to 15 feet underwater in the pond at an apartment complex on the 5400 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100K without power as storms move through overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Severe storms brought damage, power outages, and severe weather warnings to central Ohio for the second time in less than a week. According to AEP, about 100,000 customers throughout its service area are without power as of 12 p.m., Tuesday. In central Ohio, the company...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening. Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport man dies in Fairfield Co. crash

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hocking Township, Fairfield County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. on SR-188 near Royalton Road. A 2013 Ford F250 driven by Daniel B. Lashelle, 52, of Groveport, was driving […]
GROVEPORT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How central Ohio customers can track power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more than 207,000 Ohioans without power following Monday night’s severe storms, customers can keep up to date on when their power may come back. AEP, the provider for most customers in central Ohio, is reporting 206,618 customers without power and 2,032 outages across its service area as of 7:15 p.m. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in stable condition after a car they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in South Linden Saturday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 12th Avenue. According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy