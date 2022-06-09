ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As The Kardashians Finally Caught Up To Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Khloé Kardashian Revealed Marriage Goals

By Heidi Venable
Anybody who keeps up with the Kardashians knew that Tristan Thompson’s time in the good graces of the family on their new Hulu reality show was limited. After a full season of hearing Khloé Kardashian talk about how good therapy has been for the couple — who quietly reunited last year despite the NBA player’s multiple past cheating scandals — the end of Episode 9 of The Kardashians showed the beginning of the fallout, with Kim Kardashian receiving legal documents in which Thompson admitted to having sex with another woman . Before that, though, Hulu subscribers were privy to just how serious he and Khloé were getting, with them even talking about marriage.

While the headlines of the NBA player’s paternity scandal played out in real time, the reality show has been showing events from late 2021, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement and the beginning of Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson . It’s been hard to watch Khloé Kardashian talk so optimistically about her future with Tristan Thompson when we all knew what was coming. “Bucket List Goals” gave us one last gut punch, with Kris Jenner saying Thompson had expressed his desire to get married, and how badly he wanted a fresh start after losing Khloé’s trust. She told her mother:

[A new] chapter, totally. And I think we both do. I think we both are excited for this and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in. I believe people should have multiple chances in life. I do. But it takes work, and it takes time, and everyone just has to be patient, and not everyone is. . . . I know what marriage is about. I love being married. But… marriage is definitely not easy.

Khloé Kardashian had every reason to not jump into another marriage, and not just because of Tristan Thompson’s past dalliances. Her marriage to Lamar Odom was also mired in scandal, as the former Los Angeles Laker cheated on her and suffered with substance abuse issues. It sounded from Khloé and Kris Jenner’s conversation like it was Thompson who was really pushing to get married, and while the Good American co-founder expressed her reservations, she admitted that was the end goal:

I love marriage. I believe in marriage. I take it very seriously. I don’t just think people should go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored… I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. I mean marriage is the end goal. But right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both.

The last part of the episode showed cameras rushing to catch a livid Kim Kardashian talking to Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on the phone as she tried to get in touch with Khloé. Kim read sections of the Chicago Bull’s statement, putting together the timeline of the affair:

This is his whole declaration. He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.

“Bucket List Goals” ended on a “To Be Continued,” when Kim finally got in touch with her sister, and Khloé Kardashian apparently began to read the documents. While we know that the paternity test eventually proved that Tristan Thompson is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, viewers will have to tune in to see how Khloé and the rest of her family react to the situation, including if and for how long they believe Tristan’s denials.

The next episode of The Kardashians will be available for streaming next Thursday, June 16, and don't forget about all of the other best shows on Hulu while waiting for the finale.

Comments / 8

Feet on the ground
5d ago

I am so confused. These women have so many men in and out of their lives. I cannot keep the men straight.

Reply
7
Mini Me
4d ago

why do you guys get married? Just go the court house and have a little thing. Youre going to be divorced in like 4 months tho

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
