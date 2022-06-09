ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Solve A Big Complaint That The Next Generation Fans (And Even Stars) Have Had For Years

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

Star Trek: Picard excited many longtime franchise fans with the news that Season 3 will bring back most of the cast of The Next Generation . The season provides the opportunity for the cast of one of Trek ’s most acclaimed shows to get one final adventure. According to star Marina Sirtis, it’ll even solve a big complaint that fans, and even some stars, have had for years.

As Paramount+ subscribers wait for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Marina Sirtis caught up with Red Carpet News TV about the upcoming episodes, and Sirtis spoke about conversations she had with the producers and her past feelings about the original Nemesis sendoff:

Well, the producers – before we ever started filming, when they were talking to us about the project – did say that they felt that we hadn’t been given a proper sendoff in Nemesis. And that they wanted to send us off the right way, which I appreciated because this is something that’s taken up my life on and off since 1987. And I did feel that we were kind of discarded a little bit, but we were definitely cherished on this project.

Star Trek: Nemesis has its fans, I’m sure, but it isn’t the most critically-acclaimed movie of the franchise. It’s far less acclaimed than The Next Generation , which might be why Marina Sirtis had her issues with it being the goodbye of sorts to the cast. Sirtis has since returned in Picard Season 1, alongside co-star Jonathan Frakes, and she will of course reprise her role as Deanna Troi in Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard does seem like it’ll give The Next Generation stars a proper sendoff, especially after executive producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed they’d each get a good deal of screentime in the final season (via TrekCore ). Their screentime does mean less for a chunk of Picard 's original cast, many of whom won’t return for the final season. The Season 2 finale gave some of those characters natural exits in the story, while those that remain, like Raffi and Seven, are confirmed to be in the upcoming season .

While nearly all of Star Trek: The Next Generation ’s main cast appears in Season 3, there is one key player who won't be along for the ride. Wil Wheaton got to return as Wesley Crusher at the end of Season 2 in a role that solidified his place in the universe's canon, but sadly, none of that meant he's in the final season. Wheaton did speak to CinemaBlend and revealed that he knows a little something about the final season, and noted fans of TNG should be satisfied .

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is headed to Paramount+, likely in 2023. There’s plenty of new Trek to enjoy in the meantime, so be sure to keep that subscription active and maybe even binge some of TNG while waiting.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Defends Luke Fake-Out in Favor of Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi has surprised fans in the most interesting ways so far. For instance, people who were expecting to see a lot of Luke Skywalker were pleasantly shocked when the Star Wars series put the focus on his twin sister Leia Organa. But why lead viewers astray? Writer Joby Harold defended the decision to shine the spotlight on Leia instead of her brother.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Sirtis
Person
Wil Wheaton
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Raffi
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Distractify

Fan Theories Suggest Reva's Deep Hatred for Obi-Wan Stems From Order 66

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Obi-Wan Kenobi. There are only two episodes left of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. We've been anticipating the release of this Disney Plus miniseries for nearly three years, and it's gone by faster than the Millennium Falcon traveling at light speed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa gives fans long-awaited career news

Kelly Ripa has a brand new role! The star has finally revealed what she got up to during her time away from Live! With Kelly and Ryan studios, having recently taken a trip to Los Angeles. Though the role took her away from her host duties in New York City,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#The Next Generation#Paramount#Red Carpet News Tv
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Admits That After 3 Years of Marriage He Can Finally Spell "Schwarzenegger"

In 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of iconic action star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Last month, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Jurassic World Dominion, and the host asked Pratt if he ever has trouble spelling "Schwarzenegger," and the actor admitted he struggled a bit in the past.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is The Young and the Restless Gearing Up to Kill Off Diane Again?!?

The Young and the Restless’ Diane may have returned to both Genoa City and the land of the living saying that she had changed. But one thing has remained very much the same: the way that people feel about her. In particular, Nikki, who went through hell as the prime suspect in the she-devil’s murder, detests her.
GENOA CITY, WI
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
113K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy