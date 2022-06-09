ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwuBr_0g5a1OBZ00

The Spence Family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting giveaway, free haircuts for community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Another Chance Outreach Ministries, Inc. is hosting its 2022 Community Haircuts and Giveaway. The giveaway will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the House of Refuge Campus located at 307 Welborn St. in Hinesville. Free new clothing, household goods, personal care packets, haircuts, lunch, and […]
HINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Depression#Suicide#Self Harm
WSAV News 3

Man missing out of Seabrook found safe

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – A missing and endangered man out of Seabrook has been found safe. Late Sunday night, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to Shadow Lane to search for 36-year-old Bryce Deberry. A bloodhound tracking team and aviation unit were brought in to assist in the search, though Deberry wasn’t located. Just […]
WSAV News 3

Glynn County Police: Body found in Turtle River

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Turtle River over the weekend. Around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police and fire crews responded to the river near Blythe Island for a report from a boater of a possible human body. Police said a female’s remains were recovered from […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: 1 injured in W. 54th St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in Savannah that left one man injured. Just after midnight Monday, the Savannah Police Department announced a shooting had occurred in the 500 block of W. 54th St. An adult male received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No word yet on any suspects. Information on this case […]
WSAV News 3

Pride month marred by rising anti-LGBTQ hate

Pride Month celebrations across the country are playing out against a backdrop of growing threats to the LGBTQ community from conspiracy theorists and far-right extremist groups, and the results have already turned violent.
SOCIETY
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire chief stepping down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s fire chief is stepping down from his role for a new opportunity with his hometown fire department. According to the city, Chief Derik Minard’s last day with the Savannah Fire Department will be July 1. He’ll be returning home to Westminster, Colorado, to serve as their fire chief. “Chief Minard is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man convicted of murder in deaths of Georgia prison guards

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago. A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel Tuesday endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration’s outside experts voted unanimously that Moderna’s vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the FDA agrees, it would become the second option […]
KIDS
WSAV News 3

Fire damages 2 homes in Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished an early morning fire in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it appears the fire broke out Monday in a vacant house in the 600 block of W. 39th St. Crews arrived to find a boarded-up house that was fully engulfed in flames. Officials said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy