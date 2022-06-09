ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AMLO noticeably a no-show at Summit of the Americas

By Salvador Rivera
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j8fK_0g5a1DTa00

LOS ANGELES ( Border Report ) — As the Summit of the Americas welcomed its host, President Joe Biden, the talk surrounding the event centered on a noticeable absentee, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Journalists working outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the event is being held, talked about AMLO boycotting the summit.

Javier Montiel, a reporter based in Los Angeles told Border Report that López Obrador not being here is a mistake.

“The United States and Mexico have historically been allies and trading partners, this relationship might be fractured in many ways,” said Montiel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qPNk_0g5a1DTa00
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. (Getty Images)

AMLO said on Monday he wasn’t coming because some countries from the region were excluded.

The White House chose not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela to the summit and it led to López Obrador skipping it.

“There can’t be a Summit of the Americas if not all countries of the American continent are taking part,” said Mexico’s president.

López Obrador did state Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend the summit in his place.

But if you ask Montiel, it’s still a bad look for López Obrador .

“This will not benefit the relationship between Mexico and the United States, there will only be detriments.”

Montiel said he wasn’t the only one who sees López Obrador’s nonappearance at the summit as a negative.

“I’m sure other journalists here believe it the same way I do.”

On Monday, López Obrador also mentioned that his presence at the summit was not totally necessary since he is planning on visiting President Joe Biden in Washington next month.

Journalists like Montiel aren’t the only ones who believe López Obrador’s absence at the summit is an issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWk1s_0g5a1DTa00
Javier Montiel is a journalist based in Los Angeles covering the Summit of the Americas. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Anti-trafficking organizations like the Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative (SJI) at Loyola Law School explain how not having every leader from the Western Hemisphere will “only further deteriorate conditions.”

“Human trafficking knows no bounds or borders, vulnerable populations in Los Angeles become just as susceptible to trafficking as people in other Latin American countries,” said Joseph Villela, State Policy Director with SJI. “The root causes of trafficking remain the same, and we can only address and dismantle those root causes if all voices are brought to the table. The summit should include human trafficking and have brought together the private sector, government, indigenous communities, and social justice organizations to adopt an intersectional approach to the summit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NMn7ed. Columbus gas prices averaging more than $5 a gallon. AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was …. Amber Heard exclusive interview on “Today” show. Morning Forecast: June 13, 2022. Evening weather forecast 06-12-2022. Organization offering virtual camp...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport man dies in Fairfield Co. crash

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hocking Township, Fairfield County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. on SR-188 near Royalton Road. A 2013 Ford F250 driven by Daniel B. Lashelle, 52, of Groveport, was driving […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4-year-old killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.   Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was hit with purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of killing a Tuttle mall shopper called police afterward to tell them he had fired shots in self-defense, audio obtained Monday by NBC4 showed. Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with shooting Dontarious Sylvester, 25, after an argument at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing. Sylvester was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after car found in pond in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car he was in became submerged in a pond in west Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the car was discovered about 12 to 15 feet underwater in the pond at an apartment complex on the 5400 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100K without power as storms move through overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Severe storms brought damage, power outages, and severe weather warnings to central Ohio for the second time in less than a week. According to AEP, about 100,000 customers throughout its service area are without power as of 12 p.m., Tuesday. In central Ohio, the company...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening. Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Mexico#Border Report#The White House#American
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in stable condition after a car they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in South Linden Saturday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 12th Avenue. According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
White House
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County cleaning up after Monday’s storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy