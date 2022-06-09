ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXA20_0g5ZxNLk00

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

LOCAL: Doctors testify in day three of 8-year-old Raylee Browning trial

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two men arrested after gas equipment stolen

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Diversified Energy, an energy company focused on natural gas, has had a string of thefts of their equipment from sites. These incidents have led to the company installing electronic devices that can alert them when their equipment has been stolen. On June 7, 2022, Diversified Energy was alerted that items from […]
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
WVNS

Crews respond to crash on Rt. 19

GHENT, W (WVNS)– Crews are responding to a single-car crash on Rt. 19. Ghent Fire Department in responding. Crews on the scene told us the driver had minor bumps and scrapes. Appalachian Electric Power is out to repair damages, the road is down to one lane during the repairs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court#Instag
WVNS

Veteran’s food giveaway happening today

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Veteran’s food giveaway is happening today, Friday, June 10, 2022. Jay Quesenberry with the Raleigh County Commission, said there will be a Veteran’s food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The giveaway will take place from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. All Veteran’s are welcome.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police: Man connected with officer-involved shooting in Alleghany Co. faces attempted capital murder charge

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County Thursday night. Police say a routine traffic stop was conducted by an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 on eastbound Interstate 64. A deputy says a K-9 unit was brought in, but […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

New River Gorge to host Grandfamilies Fishing Days

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– A lot of grandparents like to spend time with their grandchildren and one of the best ways to enjoy time together is by doing a little fishing. The New River Gorge National Park and Peserve is hosting a series of Grandfamilies Fishing Days this month. They’re designed for grandparents raising their […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth a State Holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, June 13, 2022, Governor Jim Justice officially declared that Juneteenth will be observed as a State Holiday. Juneteenth, recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. It falls on the date of June 19 which was when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Starlight Drive-In opens Thursday

LOCHGELLY, WV — (WVNS) — A new drive-in theater in Fayette County will offer movie nights under the stars. Starlight Drive-In on Lochgelly Road is the vision of Chuck Miller, who grew up in Fayetteville and wanted to offer the drive-in experience in his home county. “It’s been a lifelong dream to do this, and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy