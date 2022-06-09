Solana Transactions Are Stopped at Coinbase Prime, Network Fixes Block Operations

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Tron DAO attacked: USDD depeg causes 16% TRX collapse. Monday has been a hard day for the entire crypto industry, and especially so for Tron DAO. Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, USDD, temporarily lost its peg to the dollar, which affected TRX, the network's native token, making it drop more than 16%. Justin Sun, head of the Tron Foundation, stated that Tron DAO took action to keep the USDD pegged to the dollar by injecting 700 million USDC. Following the statement, USDD has recovered to $0.99. However, despite the rebound in the peg, TRX is still declining. Thus, Sun announced that TronDAO will direct $2 billion to combat negative funding on Binance. Since then, TRX has managed to show a small bounce but still remains trading in red.

