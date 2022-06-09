ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Transactions Are Stopped at Coinbase Prime, Network Fixes Block Operations

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brokerage arm of one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges, Coinbase Prime, is in trouble with SOL transfer transactions due to a bug that took the Solana network out of service last week. This was reported from a tweet by Hasib Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital. In...

Binance Temporarily Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals Amid Market Mayhem

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily halted Bitcoin withdrawals due to extreme market turbulence, according to a tweet posted by CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao has assured users that their funds are safe, claiming that the suspension of withdrawals is linked to a backlog caused by a stuck on-chain transaction. The Binance...
Blockchain-based Solution Plugin Leverages Smart Contracts to Check Air Pollution

MicroStrategy May Need to Fund Its Loan as Bitcoin Inches Its Liquidation Price

356 Billion SHIB Bought by This Whale as Token Rises 6% Among Crypto Massacre

BREAKING: Coinbase to Fire 1,100 Employees

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., intends to fire as many as 1,100 employees as part of a major restructuring plan announced earlier today. The shares of Coinbase have now plunged almost 7% on the news. They are now on track to reach another record low of $48, plunging by a staggering 79% since the start of the year.
Here's Who Pushed Ethereum's Price to $950, and How

NAGAX Social Crypto Trading Platform Unveils iOS, Android Applications

Popular cryptocurrency trading ecosystem NAGAX has accomplished a crucial milestone in its adoption roadmap. Its full range of services is avaliable now on mobile devices. Crypto trading platform NAGAX now available on iOS- and Android-based devices. According to the official announcement shared by the team of NAGAX, a mainstream cryptocurrency...
Ethereum's Dip to $1,150 May Cause Catastrophe on Lending Market, Here's How

No, MicroStrategy Is Not Facing Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has refuted speculation about his company potentially facing a margin call on its Bitcoin loan. The Bitcoin advocate has clarified that such a scenario won’t take place as long as the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio stays below 50%. Prior to that, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy’s balance...
BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12

Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Now Have an Instrument to Protect Gains Amidst Market Volatility

Here's What Happened with El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment

El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment was one of the most ambitious and interesting to watch, even though it happened during the great bullrun of 2021. During the correction, the country's president stated that the country is buying even more coins, averaging their position cost down, but it seems like they have still failed.
At Least 2 Indicators Show That Bitcoin Reached Bottom: Details

DOGE Coin Crashes 92% from Elon Musk-Driven ATH

Tron Defends Ecosystem with Another $700 Million as USDD Stablecoin Drops Slightly Beneath $1

USDD Depeg Causes TRX 16% Drop, Binance Temporarily Halts BTC Withdrawals, Peter Brandt Says New BTC Peak Is Years Away: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Tron DAO attacked: USDD depeg causes 16% TRX collapse. Monday has been a hard day for the entire crypto industry, and especially so for Tron DAO. Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, USDD, temporarily lost its peg to the dollar, which affected TRX, the network's native token, making it drop more than 16%. Justin Sun, head of the Tron Foundation, stated that Tron DAO took action to keep the USDD pegged to the dollar by injecting 700 million USDC. Following the statement, USDD has recovered to $0.99. However, despite the rebound in the peg, TRX is still declining. Thus, Sun announced that TronDAO will direct $2 billion to combat negative funding on Binance. Since then, TRX has managed to show a small bounce but still remains trading in red.
