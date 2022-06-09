ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21y7hG_0g5ZqCJs00

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

When children kill, what are courts to do?

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Histrionic Personality Disorder

Histrionic Personality Disorder affects approximately 2% of the population. HPD shares some characteristics of Narcissistic Personality Disorder but there are distinct differences. Connections with individuals with HPD can be extremely disappointing due to the uneven emotional investment in the relationship. Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD) affects approximately 2 percent of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
Refinery29

Why Are So Many Women Suddenly Being Diagnosed With ADHD?

Are you struggling to focus? Finding it hard to concentrate on one thing or read for more than 30 seconds without picking up your phone? Do you feel like you don’t fit in, like you can’t do bills, taxes or keep up with the pace of society? Are ADHD memes circling online resonating with you? You’re not alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Coping with Anxiety After the Death of a Parent

Losing a parent may cause anxiety and lead to other mental health effects. But each individual may respond to death differently. We strive to share insights based on diverse experiences without stigma or shame. This is a powerful voice. My father died of cancer 3 days after his 51st birthday....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
psychologytoday.com

How Emotions Affect Eating Disorders

Events and emotions often influence eating behavior, and this association is also common in people with eating disorders. Some with eating disorders suffer mood intolerance and use dysfunctional mood modulation behaviors (self-harm, substance use) Events and emotions influencing eating may be addressed with proactive problem-solving and specific mood intolerance procedures.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between fibromyalgia and bipolar disorder?

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes a person to experience chronic pain. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in mood. Research suggests that there may be an association between the two conditions. Having fibromyalgia is. with having an emotional or affective disorder, as well....
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Be Schizophrenic and Bipolar?

Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are mental health illnesses. Bipolar disorder is a mood or affective disorder. It’s when you have extreme mood swings that affect your daily activities. Schizophrenia is a type of psychotic disorder where you can’t tell what’s real and what’s imagined. These two disorders affect how you think and behave.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Complications of bipolar disorder and how to prevent them

People with bipolar disorder have an increased risk of developing other health conditions that affect their physical and mental well-being. It is important to take proactive steps to prevent these possible complications and to monitor and respond to them when they occur. Bipolar disorder affects a person’s mood, energy, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Impulse Control Disorders: Everything to Know

Impulse control disorders (ICD) are a group of mental health disorders that involve problems with self-control. People with ICDs fail to resist the impulse to behave in harmful ways, often without thought of the consequences. These urges typically involve disruptive behaviors—such as stealing, cheating, lying, risk-taking, rule breaking, and violence—that violate the rights, well-being, and/or safety of others.
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

7 Signs of Depression in Men

Isolation, sleep disruption and overspending could be signs of depression. From contemplating suicide to helping men with depression. Around 2007, Bill Dehkes contemplated suicide for a week as he drove on a Minneapolis road that was part of his daily routine. At one point he even unbuckled his seatbelt. “I thought if I drove 100 yards I would run right into the concrete bridge and it would be over,” he says. Dehkes, 57, never followed through. “I realized I had a lot more to do.”
MENTAL HEALTH
WUTR Eyewitness News

SUNY Poly awarded $125K to improve Nursing Degrees

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, May 18th, SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) and Jefferson Community College (JCC) in Watertown announced that they have received a grant of $125,000 for the improvement and development of several of their RN and nursing degree programs. “This award is a testament to SUNY Poly’s targeted approach toward providing […]
WATERTOWN, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

42
Followers
239
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy