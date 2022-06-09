ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 unusual Michigan museums to visit this summer

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
For those of you who love going to museums and are looking to explore the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a list of 8 unique Michigan museums to consider visiting this summer:

American Museum of Magic

The American Museum of Magic in Marshall houses thousands of artifacts that illuminate the tales of American magicians. Head over to enjoy a family Magic Show hosted Saturdays at 1 p.m. from May 28 to Sept. 3.

Location: 107 E. Michigan Ave. Marshall

Hours: December to March: By appointment only

April to November:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Contact 269-781-7570 to make an appointment.

Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum

This Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum is home to 60 motorized fire trucks and a collection of 12,000 antiques and collectible toys.

Location: 3456 Patterson Road, Bay City

Hours: Open May to September

Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday - Friday: Closed (tour by appointment only)

Contact info@toyandfirehousemuseum.org for appointments.

Kaleva Bottle House Historic Museum

Formerly local pop bottling factory owner John Makinen’s house, the Kaleva Bottle House Historic Museum is built from about 60,000 bottles. It now displays historic items owned by the Kaleva Historical Society.

Location: 14551 Wuoksi Ave., Kaleva

Hours: Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.

Contact 231- 362-2487 to schedule a group tour.

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum takes visitors through a mechanical history with vintage coin-operated arcade games and memorabilia.

Location: 31005 Orchard Lake, Farmington Hills

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact 248-626-5020 for holiday hours or more information.

Midwest Miniature Museum

The Midwest Miniature Museum features artistic miniature models, collections of jewelry, Kachina dolls and pottery.

Location: 20 S. 5th St. Grand Haven

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Closed Monday.

Contact 616-414-5809 for more information.

National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods and Doll Museum

The National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods and Doll Museum, a spiritual site, contains a collection of statues of the Holy family and a Doll Museum featuring a collection of nun dolls.

Location: 7078 M-68, Indian River

Hours: Summer: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winter: Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact 231-238-8973 for more information.

Old Fence Rider Historical Center

The Old Fence Rider Historical Center is a museum filled with items significant to Western heritage, including antique barbed wire from western states, Civil War memorabilia and railroad replica.

Location: 209 S. Sheldon St., Edmore

Call 989-506-9562 to make arrangements for individual or group showings.

Pickle Barrel House Museum

This pickle barrel shaped cabin is a tribute to former owner of the property cartoonist William Donahey. The Pickle Barrel House Museum showcases living inside a 1920s summer cottage and examples of the cartoonist’s strips.

Location: Lake Ave. and Randolph Street, Grand Marais

Hours: June and Sept.: Weekends, 1-4 p.m.

July to August: Daily, 1-4 p.m.

Contact 906-494-2404 for hours and tours.

Event brings dental care and Detroit Lions to local students

Most trips to the dentist don't include a live DJ or meeting a Detroit Lions football player, but for some Detroit students, that's exactly what happened.  In the Brenda Scott Academy gymnasium on Friday, approximately 300 students at the school received free dental screening and care to the sound of today's top hits. Children were offered glitter...
DETROIT, MI
