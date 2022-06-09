Report: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to wed today

Amber Heard‘s representative has slammed rumors that she is being cut from Aquaman 2 as utterly untrue and “insane.” In a statement to HollywoodLife, the 36-year-old actress’ rep said, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.” The statement comes after a report by Just Jared claimed an insider confirmed that “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screentesting the movie.” The source noted that Nicole Kidman, 54, is up for the role of Mera and will be reshooting some scenes with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, 42.

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO