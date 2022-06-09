ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to wed today

By Andrea Dresdale
willmarradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs today the day that Britney Spears becomes Mrs. Sam Asghari?. People reports that the singer, 40 and the actor and trainer, 28, will tie the knot in LA in a "fairly intimate wedding"...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Denies Being Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’: It’s An ‘Insane’ Rumor

Amber Heard‘s representative has slammed rumors that she is being cut from Aquaman 2 as utterly untrue and “insane.” In a statement to HollywoodLife, the 36-year-old actress’ rep said, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.” The statement comes after a report by Just Jared claimed an insider confirmed that “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screentesting the movie.” The source noted that Nicole Kidman, 54, is up for the role of Mera and will be reshooting some scenes with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, 42.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Rocks Chic Black Blazer As She Celebrates 36th Birthday With BF Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen looked comfortable in a fashionable casual outfit during her latest birthday celebration. The actress, who turned 36 along with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on June 13, was photographed walking the sidewalks of New York City with her boyfriend Louis Eisner, 33, on her special day as they visited steakhouse The Grill for dinner. She wore a black blazer over a white top, ripped jeans, and black shoes with a tiny heel during the outing as her artist partner wore a white and red pinstriped open button-down top, jeans, and black loafers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy