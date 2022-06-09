ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Are Bringing Back Game Demos, Here's How

By Catherine Lewis
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As I’m sure you’ve all heard many times over by now, E3 2022 is completely cancelled, both in person and online. Hence the existence of all the other gaming news events that are happening this month, including Summer Game Fest later today. Even though for most of...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Some Xbox Users Surprised With Free Gift Ahead Of Xbox Showcase

Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.
FIFA
GAMINGbible

A New Just Cause Game Is Being Made, Says Developer

When you think of Square Enix, chances are, the first series that come to mind are likely to be Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts. All of those are brilliant, of course, but they do tend to overshadow some of the publisher’s other greats. There’s no need to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us' Fans On The Fence Over Remake Graphics

Who tuned into Summer Game Fest yesterday? Geoff Keighley’s Keigh-3 kicked off what is set to be a huge week of gaming reveals and boy, it was exciting. The biggest reveal of the day was undeniably the much-rumoured new-gen remake of The Last of Us … even if Sony did accidentally leak the trailer a few hours early. Officially titled The Last of Us Part 1, the game has been completely remade from the ground up for both PlayStation 5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Fortnite' Is Crossing Over With 'Among Us', No It's Not A Joke

Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration. Pennywise, John Wick, Kratos, and Travis Scott have all made their way into this battle royale in one form or another. Ariana Grande even held a concert inside Fortnite. Seriously. That’s a real thing that happened. The latest collaboration though is surprising given...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us Part 2' Has Sold A Staggering Number Of Copies

It’s a good time to be a The Last of Us fan, isn’t it? Summer Game Fest ended with a flurry of exciting announcements about Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic franchise. A new-gen remake of the original game titled The Last of Us Part 1 is set to launch this September and it was confirmed that a multiplayer game is also officially in the works. We got another glimpse at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action on HBO’s TV adaptation (which wraps production today) AND it was revealed that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker will star in the TV show in undisclosed key roles. Fellow stans, we’re really out here thriving, huh?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#E3#The Verge#The Callisto Protocol#Project Moorcroft#Xbox Game Pass
GAMINGbible

‘Starfield’ Gameplay Revealed, And It Looks Absolutely Amazing

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, we got an extended look at Starfield’s gameplay, combat, incredible alien life, and its story. While Starfield is said to be “Skyrim in space”, it is no longer twinning with the other title’s launch date, as Bethesda sadly announced that Starfield won’t be out this year after all. “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure you receive the best, most polished versions of them,” explained the publisher. Ergo, what we’ve seen this evening of the upcoming sci-fi exploration title isn’t exactly what it will look like later on down the line, but it’s safe to say that we’re loving the show.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

‘God of War Ragnarok’ Final Release Window Leaked, And It's Close

Every God of War fan requires two important qualities: patience and resilience. The former is because a release date for God of War Ragnarok is so unwilling to appear, and the latter is because everytime there’s a major gaming showcase, you have to muster the strength to pick your crushed soul up off the floor because yet again, God of War Ragnarok has not made an appearance. I’m fine. Really.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’ Review: Super Smash Bros. Goes Soccer

Strip away its trademark power-ups covering bombs and bananas, stats-boosting gear like supercharged boots and muscle-enhancing chest protectors, and the cutscene-triggering Hyper Strike shots on goal, and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is an enjoyable-enough arcade-style soccer fest best enjoyed with a friend or seven. It’s a five-a-side, fouls-are-fine affair where some players don’t use their feet to move the ball on, while others’ feet never even touch the ground. It's fast, its high-impact action amusing and wince-inducing, and there’s just enough depth to gameplay to make executing a perfect dodge away from an incoming tackle feel great.
SOCCER
GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' With 1500 Mods And Ray Tracing Is Just Beautiful

We’re all guilty of making jokes about the constant re-releases of Skyrim, don’t even try to deny it. I mean, it does feel slightly ridiculous - the fact that the Special, Legendary and Anniversary editions of the game are all distinct, separate things is pretty silly. It was recently announced that Anniversary Edition is now coming to the Switch, by the way - it truly never stops.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy