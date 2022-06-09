Xbox Are Bringing Back Game Demos, Here's How

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, we got an extended look at Starfield’s gameplay, combat, incredible alien life, and its story. While Starfield is said to be “Skyrim in space”, it is no longer twinning with the other title’s launch date, as Bethesda sadly announced that Starfield won’t be out this year after all. “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure you receive the best, most polished versions of them,” explained the publisher. Ergo, what we’ve seen this evening of the upcoming sci-fi exploration title isn’t exactly what it will look like later on down the line, but it’s safe to say that we’re loving the show.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO