Anthony Edwards has not been in the NBA for long, but he has already made a name for himself both on the court and off it. The #1 pick of the 2020 draft, Edwards announced his arrival on the big stage by averaging 25.2 points per game in his first playoff series against the 2nd seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Those performances led to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns stating that Edwards is the most talented player he has played with.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO