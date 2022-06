Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff is confident that the team will bring back Odell Beckham Jr. (The Athletic ) It's been quiet on the OBJ front as of late, but the latest from Demoff leads to believe that the veteran wide receiver will reunite with the team that traded for him last year. In eight games after coming over from Cleveland last year, Beckham Jr. recorded 27 catches on 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns. His impact was felt even greater in the Rams' postseason run, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured in the Super Bowl. If and when OBJ is signed to a roster, he will likely start the season on the PUP list, as he recovers from two ACL tears in less than two years. Even if he runs it back with the Rams, the eight-year pro is probably best avoided in fantasy drafts with his return from injury still a question mark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO