OK, Ethan Allen In Tyler You Have My Attention. This Better Be Good!
By Lucky Larry
Mix 93.1
5 days ago
Yes, it appears as if something is definitely going on at the old Ethan Allen building at 815 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. I've got a direct message to the old Ethan Allen building - You're doing your best to keep a secret. That secret you are holding...
Liberty Hall welcomes Texas natives Penny and Sparrow on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. The duo’s rich, hypnotic brand of chamber folk with electronic flourishes and R&B grooves leaves no stone unturned. Penny and Sparrow released a new album, Olly Olly, in 2022, which is described as a...
Now that summer is here and the heat is on, you're looking for an escape from the heat, some way to cool off. The best way to cool down on a hot summer day is by having some fun at Splash Kingdom Water Park in Canton. Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island...
As gas prices continue their climb and edge ever closer to breaking the $5.00 per gallon mark here in East Texas, more families are rethinking their long-distance summer vacation plans. Opting to stay closer to home will save on gas and when you take a good look around East Texas,...
We are so lucky to have such a fun event here in East Texas, you’re going to want to put this on your summer schedule now. In celebration of America and to assist East Texas Veterans the amazing people at Camp V is hosting the 2nd annual Rose City Airfest taking place Friday, July 1st, 2022. The event will once again be held at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (150 Airport Blvd), Tyler, TX 75704.
The temps are rising across East Texas and we’re all looking forward to having some fun this summer. But there are 41 adoptable dogs in Longview, Texas that are currently hoping that this summer they find their forever family so they can enjoy the summertime too. One of these dogs would be love to be your walking partner to get more exercise this summer, or just stay inside with the air conditioner right by your side.
My wife grew up in Hawaii and it is the source of her debilitating fear of cockroaches. Don't get me wrong, they're nasty, but she takes her phobia up a couple of notches. Having said that I don't think we'll be participating in this test, but I'm wondering if anyone in Longview, TX would actually be interested in taking part in this?
You Know The Old Saying "Its Hard To Find Good Help These Days"? Well, depending on your perspective, that statement is so very true today!. As we've seen with "The Great Resignation" since the pandemic, just about everybody is hiring but it seems like nobody wants to work. While some will argue that people are lazy, the FACT is with "inflation" and "corporate price gouging" going on (major corporations are recording massive profits while workers salaries remain stagnant) people just aren't settling for "any" job anymore.
Hotel Ritual has been in Jacksonville for several years now. Many of you have probably never even heard of this quaint little gem made for relaxation, good food and get togethers with friends. The hotel has garnered some positive reviews and a feature in Texas Monthly. Unfortunately, this structure of peace and tranquility was severely damaged by a weekend fire.
WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
Recently, a woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the beef?" (See what I did there?) *nerd-alert*. ANYWAY. Here's the thing: Most of us in East Texas understand that...
Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion. A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville. Updated: 5 hours...
KILGORE, Texas - An East Texas hotel is in ruins Tuesday morning after a major fire. The blaze broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at the Best Western Inn on Highway 259 in Kilgore. A resident of the hotel says when he opened his door, he was immediately hit...
Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022. Tour Tyler Texas and join us for a day of fun at the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Richard Lee for their East Texas stop for the Texas Country Reporter's 50th Anniversary concert tour: A Texas Tribute. The concert, hosted by Bob and Kelli Phillips, explores the story of our state from its founding through the oil boom and more, with music celebrating Texas and The West. There will be two performances, the matinee Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM and an evening performance Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center (formerly Wise Auditorium)1303 South Mahon Avenue Tyler, Texas on the Tyler Junior College campus.
A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday morning, injuries were reported following a head-on collision in Tyler. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Frankston Highway (State Highway 155) and S. Southwest Loop 323 [...]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas-Fort Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville. “This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday...
Trey has an anniversary coming up with Pets Fur People, but it's one he'd rather not celebrate. Instead, he would love to start over with a new anniversary date with you. July 31st will mark the 365th day he's been living at the Humane Society. This is a year anniversary he doesn't want to see come true.
The dog days of summer have arrived early in East Texas and we're feeling it. Every day here lately our temperatures have been hovering around the century mark making it feel more like 105 thanks to the humidity. When things get this hot and our air conditioner seems to be...
Most of us would agree winning a lottery jackpot would be a dream come true. While money wouldn’t solve all of our problems it sure would help. While it’s been a while since I have bought some lottery tickets, but I’m going to have to get back in the habit seeing as how the Texas Lottery games are hot right now, there have been some big payouts in the month of June so far. The biggest payout was $17.75 million dollars with the winner living just outside of Houston, Texas.
Chili is a big deal in Texas. It can be the heat of summer or those brief cold snaps of winter that a bowl of chili is always welcome. What goes into a chili also matters (I eat at the no beans table.) I prefer to make my own chili (I'm working on my own recipe actually) but if I do need to pick up a canned chili, my preference has always been Wolf Brand Chili. It wasn't until I ran across this article that I found out Wolf Brand Chili has its roots just outside of East Texas.
