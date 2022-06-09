ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint by group inside Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhXd6_0g5Z8rfc00

Police are searching for a large group that attacked a 14-year-old boy and robbed him at gunpoint in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

It happened on Saturday, June 4, at 7:50 p.m. in the park near Pier 2.

Police say the group attacked the victim at random, pushing him to the ground, punching him in the face, and threatening him with a gun.

They then forcibly removed his cellphone, sneakers, hat, debit card, and ID cards.

Fortunately, the boy wasn't seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 25

angel Leo
4d ago

The Democrats love the violence. They won’t do a dam thing. Brandon’s America the judge’s are letting them out as fast as the police bring them in.

Reply(1)
15
Linda brown
4d ago

Stop blaming the Democrats. Crime was happening way way before Biden came in office. Crime definitely didn't go down under trump.

Reply(6)
5
Mcdoodie
4d ago

sad how every dumb kids first reaction is to record. this is our future

Reply
7
Related
News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Bridge Park#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Nypd#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy