Wichita, KS

First look at SmokeHouse ICT’s new brick & mortar restaurant

wichitabyeb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new, but familiar BBQ spot, open at 2800 E. Central in the former space held by such restaurants as Mo’s Hut and Kiko’s. SmokeHouse ICT who’s been running a Texas-style BBQ food truck has made the jump to a brick & mortar space. Owner Chris Morgan sold his food...

www.wichitabyeb.com

wichitabyeb.com

Tacos tj 664 opening second location in July

A second Tacos tj 664 is headed to 3526 N. Rock Road in the former Emperor’s Grill space. The announcement was made earlier this year and an update was given last night on the grand opening date. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 14 when they officially open to...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

New Paradise Biryani Pointe Indian Cuisine Revisited

You know what’s underrated in Wichita? The Indian food scene. If you’re wanting to try something different around town, make your way over to New Paradise Biryani Pointe Indian Cuisine. And to steal a tagline from a commercial I once heard, long name… but amazing results (or in this case, food).
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shop Local: Snow White Carpet Cleaning

It was time to do some major cleaning around our house. One task that needed to be done because of kids, a dog, and general foot traffic, was carpet cleaning. After asking around and doing the research, we went with Snow White Carpet Cleaning. I didn’t know it until they came over to the house, but they are Wichita’s oldest carpet cleaning service.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Commentary: 5 Ways To Improve The Wichita River Festival

Let’s talk about one of the most polarizing events in town, the Wichita River Festival. So many people complained about the event. I’m a believer in the complaints are valid if your intention is you want the event to improve. Some just want to see the world burn down, while others truly want a better Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (June 14-19)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest

75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita. The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. Updated: 8 hours ago. Starting June 13, construction will begin for a Senior Behavioral Health addition...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
SALINA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Restaurants closed due to the Boil Water Advisory

Due to the current Boil Water Advisory in Wichita, many restaurants have had to close while it is in effect. If you intend to eat out today, it’s best to double-check that the restaurant is open. Also, be aware that many restaurants will only be serving bottled water and canned pop, so free refills are unlikely. Other restaurants are running limited items on the menu. Like all things, practice patience and understanding.
KWCH.com

How to keep your pet safe in hot temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, when the temperatures get hot, we remind you to take care of your pets as they are at risk of heat exhaustion if they are outside too long. One emergency veterinarian says they saw five dogs due to heat stroke on Saturday alone. Local Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Townsley shared some tips for keeping dogs safe with the upcoming heat.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location. The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.
SALINA, KS

