East Jordan, MI

Florescence Too

By 6:30 p.m., Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC
 3 days ago

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago –...

northernexpress.com

Torch Lake Whitefish Festival

An art/craft show that will feature nature themed artists with select boat/fishing vendors. Whitefish tasting tickets: $5 advance, $8 door; benefits Torch Conservation Center. Tasting begins at 2pm with last ticket sold at 4pm. All votes must be cast by 4:30pm.
ALDEN, MI
Smoke on the Water

Smoke on the Water

This BBQ joint in downtown Charlevoix is smokin’. For a BBQ joint such as Charlevoix’s Smoke on the Water, there is no higher praise than that from a true aficionado—in this case, a seasoned BBQ judge here on vacation from Kansas City. After finishing his pulled pork omelet, he asked to see owner/chef Julie Mann. “That is winning pulled pork,” he told her. “That is what we look for.”
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Who's in the Harbor?

Who’s in the Harbor?

From competition for slips to rising gas prices, here’s what marinas Up North are expecting this summer. For those who make their living at marinas and those whose summertime lives are largely defined by them, it’s the busiest and the most wonderful time of the year. But just...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Nominate a Rising Star for 40Under40

Do you know a millennial or Gen Zer who’s making their mark on the northern Michigan business scene? The Traverse City Business News, sister publication to Northern Express, is now accepting applications for the 2022 40Under40. Individuals in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Kalkaska counties are eligible for nomination. (And, of course, they must be under the age of 40 until at least September 1.) Nominees stand out for their leadership, local influence, economic impact, and community service in our region. To put a friend or colleague’s hat in the ring, head to tcbusinessnews.com/40-under-40-nomination-form. You’ll want to have their job title and contact info prepared along with some shining achievements and compelling reasons why they should make the list. All nominations are due by June 17, 2022, at 5pm. Winners will be notified ahead of the September 2022 announcement and featured in that month’s issue of the TCBN.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Driving Forward

A group of car-lovers is making a difference this weekend in Traverse City. Accelerate the Cure—a non-profit devoted to helping the Alzheimer’s community in northern Michigan and supporting Alzheimer’s research—is hosting their 4th annual Drive to Remember. The “car enthusiast journey” raises money to aid caregivers helping the victims of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The drive starts at the Grand Traverse Pavilions at 8:30am on Saturday, June 18, and winds its way out to Cedar before returning to PepeNero at the Grand Traverse Commons. At the finish line, a 1974 Karmann Ghia (pictured) will be raffled off. (Raffle tickets: $100.) Accelerate the Cure is also partnering with Crooked Tree Art Center artists, whose work will be for sale throughout the event. Each artist will donate a portion of sales to Accelerate the Cure’s mission. Get more details, enter the raffle, and sign up for the 2022 Drive to Remember ($200 per car with two people) at acceleratethecurealz.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Recreation for All

Ever wanted to try an adaptive bike or track chair? Want to meet folks with a passion for accessibility in motion? Accessible Recreation Day on June 16 is the day to explore. Powered by Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, and Norte, the event will be held from 1pm-4pm on Thursday at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. From games like bocce ball and bowling to community meetups to opportunities to learn about accessible equipment and trails, Accessible Recreation Day promises plenty of education and family-friendly fun. The event is free and will also feature activities and information centers for Friends of Sleeping Bear, TART Trails, The Dream Team, Life Beyond Barriers Rehabilitation, and Lighthouse Rehabilitation. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/blog/accessible-recreation-day.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Don’t Make a Splash

Locals and visitors alike can protect our waterways from trash, invasive species, and pollutants this summer. When you think of northern Michigan waterways, you think of crystal blue lakes, sandy beaches, and rivers teeming with fish. You don’t think of Eurasian watermilfoil, stormwater pollution, or the New Zealand mud snail.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
#Jordan River Arts Council
Pride Carnival

Held at NMC’s Aspen Lot in front of The Dennos Museum. This space will host the Unconditional art installation by Roger Amundsen. Vendors will provide food & there will be slides & a climbing wall. Come for live music & to view the interactive art exhibit.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
M22 Challenge (SOLD OUT)

Run 2.5 miles, starting in the south-bound lane of M-109. Includes a 100 yard climb up the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Bike 17 miles, starting with a climb leading the way into downtown Glen Arbor & along Crystal River. Then paddle 2.5 miles across Little Glen Lake.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Ship Spotters: 5 of the North's biggest, coolest, and oldest boats

Perhaps Ratty said it best: “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing—absolutely nothing—half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” Like Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s novel The Wind in the Willows, you can consider Ratty’s advice some sage stuff. Up here, there are countless ways to get on the water, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re at the helm, hitching a ride, or simply watching some behemoth ships glide by; you have a fleet of options.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Leland Wine & Food Fest

$30 advance; $40 at event; includes a glass & 2 wine tasting tokens. Enjoy tasting local award-winning wines from 12 Leelanau Peninsula wineries & one local brewery & specialties from several local food vendors in the heart of Leelanau County. Due to continuing construction in the Leland Harbor & Fishtown, the 35th Leland Wine & Food Festival will take place at The Leland Lodge. 5-Ton Tours will be offering rides to & from Leland to The Lodge throughout the duration of the festival to ensure party-goers can easily access local shops & attractions. Find 'Leland Wine and Food Fest 2022' on Facebook.
LELAND, MI
Birdwatching Hike

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Join Michigan Legacy Art Park's executive director & birding guide Angie Quinn on a birdwatching hike through the Art Park. Plan to spend approximately 1.5 hours hiking & bring binoculars if able.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Fifth Annual Lighthouse 100-Mile & 50-Mile Ultramarathons

The Lighthouse 100 will begin at 6am at Mission Point Lighthouse, TC. The Lighthouse 50 will begin at noon in Kewadin at the large parking lot just west of the Milton Township Historic Hall. Both races finish at noon on Sun., June 12, inside of Bayfront Park, Petoskey.
KEWADIN, MI
March For Our Lives Rally

Join Women's March Traverse City to stand with March For Our Lives. Bring signs, drums & your voice. Stay on the sidewalks, stay peaceful & be respectful of those sharing the sidewalks.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Ward Davis w/ Clint Park

Singer/songwriter Ward Davis has had songs recorded by artists such as Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard. He is most recently known for his many collaborations with Cody Jinks.
CADILLAC, MI
Harbor Springs Cycling Classic

A paved trail route uses the Little Traverse Wheelway, where you can choose from 14-30 miles to ride. All three of the road routes include the Tunnel of Trees; choose from 20, 45 or 60 miles to cycle. Enjoy a sack lunch afterwards. To register in advance for the ride: $30 adults, $20 ages 6-12, free for 5 & under. Cyclists must start between 7:30-9:30am. Lunch pick up ends at 3pm. Those who register at the event pay an additional $5 on all fees. Advance registration for lunch only is $15 adults, $10 ages 6-12, & free for 5 & under.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Arts of our Members Exhibit

Members were asked to bring up to five pieces of their art for display. A reception will be held on June 11 from 6-8pm. Hours are Weds. - Sun., 12-4pm. Exhibit runs June 10-26.
NORTHPORT, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI

