Dolores Ann "Dee" Lipe, age 88, of Excelsior, died peacefully at Shorewood Landing Care Center in Excelsior. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Christ Victorious Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive, Chaska. The inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. A luncheon will follow the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to Grace Hospice and the staff at Shorewood Landing for their loving care.

EXCELSIOR, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO