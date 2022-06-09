ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sheer Top As She Heads To Her Pride Pop-Up Exhibit In L.A.

By Olivia Elgart
Image Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Christina Aguilera always makes a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at her XTINA Pride 2022 pop-up shop in West Hollywood on June 8. The 41-year-old stopped by her pop-up wearing a colorful ensemble featuring a sheer rainbow top and high-waisted pants.

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous at her XTINA Pride 2022 pop-up shop in West Hollywood on June 8, when she wore this long-sleeve sheer top with a rainbow cropped T-shirt on top, high-waisted leather pants & purple sparkly highlighted hair. (ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

Christina wore a sheer black, long-sleeve top with a cropped rainbow tie-dye black T-shirt on top. She styled her shirts with a pair of high-waisted black jeans that had leather panels on the legs. She accessorized her Pride look with a silver choker necklace, neon yellow sunglasses, pointed-toe pumps, and a tiny black purse.

As for her glam, Christina had her long platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight with bright purple, sparkly highlights throughout. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip with brown lipliner completed her funky ensemble.

If there’s one thing for sure about Christina, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. Aside from this look, she recently wore a tight purple latex dress with lacy gloves when she performed at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kept the year 2020 in its name even though it was postponed two years in a row.

Christina’s dress featured a high neck and a tight corset bodice and had long, flared sleeves which she highlighted with lace gloves. The rest of the dress flowed out into a fitted skirt with two plunging slits on either side and she topped her look off with wet-looking beach waves and bright purple eyeshadow.

Dubai
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among those who have been featured in the issue. Vonn, one of the greatest skiers in U.S. history, has posed for the Sports Illustrated...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

