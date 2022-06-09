George Lucas and Mellody Hobson Were Honored and Anderson .Paak Performed at the Museum of Modern Art’s Party in the Garden

On a mild Tuesday evening in early May, I joined a queue outside the Lyceum Theatre in New York. The nominees for June’s Tony Awards had been announced the day before, and A Strange Loop—the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical by playwright, composer, and lyricist Michael R. Jackson—led the field with 11 nods, including for best musical, best score, best book, best direction of a musical, and best actor in a musical. None of this was lost on the people streaming into the theater: In line, I heard one woman tell a friend that she’d snapped up tickets to the show because she “wanted to feel something,” and when Jackson’s voice was piped into the house before curtain, reminding people to keep their masks on and turn their phones off, the audience burst into applause. Then, A Strange Loop actually began, and 23-year-old Jaquel Spivey—who makes his Broadway debut in this production—received the kind of sustained, ecstatic ovation generally reserved for the Lanes and LuPones of the world.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO