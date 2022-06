The Iowa Department of Transportation is taking public input on the plan to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The DOT’s Stuart Anderson says the state will get around 50 million federal dollars over five years for what’s called the program called the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. “Part of the requirements to use that funding is that each state develop an infrastructure deployment plan. And that plan was intended to look at where the corridors are in the state that are a priority for installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Anderson says.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO