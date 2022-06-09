ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EKU To Play In Georgia State Event This Season

EKU Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will join UNC Asheville, Texas A&M-Commerce and host Georgia State in a three-game round robin event at the new GSU Convocation Center on Nov. 18-20. The Colonels will play Georgia State on Friday, Nov. 18. UNC Asheville and EKU will face off on Nov. 19. Eastern...

ekusports.com

#Eku#Georgia State#Unc Asheville#Ncaa Tournament#Texas A M Commerce#Gsu Convocation Center#Eastern Kentucky#The Ncaa Tournament#Lions#The Ncaa Division#A W Hamilton
