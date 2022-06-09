ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton City Council Meeting June 8, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

advantagenews.com

Alton City Council passes several Juneteenth items

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. The Alton City Council passed a number of measures this week related to the holiday. A series...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
belleville.net

City Offices and Buildings Will Be Closed on Mon., June 20

Belleville's city offices and buildings will be closed on Mon., June 20 to commemorate Juneteenth Freedom Day on June 19, 2022. This includes City Hall and both Library locations; Main and West Branch. Trash, recyclables, and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day the week of June 20 - June 24 due to city offices being closed on Mon., June 20.
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton solar array project may start soon

The City of Alton partnership with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street appears to be moving forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but new developments with funding sources at the state level may have jump-started interest in getting things moving again.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Early voting at Madison County satellite locations starts today

Early voting will begin at 10 sites around Madison County today. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Primary Election Day have been able to cast their ballot at their county clerk's office for a few weeks, but in Madison County you will also be able to vote early at the usual satellite voting locations from June 13 to June 27.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Amphitheater spending under the microscope

The Alton City Council heard from the city’s Amphitheater Commission chairman at its Wednesday meeting as they prepare to consider an ordinance requiring the commission to come to them before making any large decisions. The Committee of the Whole laid over a proposed ordinance change that would require the Commission this week to get council approval before entering into contracts, leases, licenses, and other similar binding commitments.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Plans Finalized For Glen Carbon Homecoming, Bill Newman, Lakita Fane, Are Parade Marshals

GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon’s upcoming homecoming celebration marks its 130-Year Anniversary with carnival rides, great music, food and fun for the entire family. Happening Father’s Day Weekend on Fri., June 17 and Sat., June 18, 2022, this event draws a crowd of residents and visitors alike. Plans have been finalized and a variety of vendors have also signed up to be a part of this community-wide event happening on Main Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Litchfield, IL

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
LITCHFIELD, IL
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Car show returns to downtown Alton

The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to the streets of downtown Alton on Sunday. Cars, trucks, and bikes from any era are welcome. The event runs from 8am to 4pm, with all participating vehicles asked to be signed up by Noon. Alton Main Street and the Time Machines...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Two buildings on Godfrey Road to come down

GODFREY - Two lonely building set to come down shortly. At the Godfrey Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, trustees discussed a motion to approve two site readiness grants to Eastland Properties, LLC of St. Louis to demolish two buildings at 5601 Godfrey Road and 5605 Godfrey Road. The grants would be wort $10,000 for each building. In Oct. 2021, Eastland Properties asked the Godfrey village board if it could purchase Halloran Auto Sales, 5601 Godfrey Road. the company wants to purchase the Halloran site to access a parcel behind the building that is connected to the McDonald's property in order to build a new business.
GODFREY, IL
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

The Gori Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney to Edwardsville Office

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based litigation firm, The Gori Law Firm, recently added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm. Wykoff joins the firm’s Medicare and liens division, to assist in resolving liens on behalf of clients. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff served as prosecutor at the Madison...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Black bear sighting reported in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — A black bear was spotted roaming the streets Saturday morning in Fenton. The Fenton Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Saturday that a bear had been reported in the area of Saline Road. Police said the bear was last scene moving east toward...
FENTON, MO

