Hilary Duff's Skincare Routine Might Make You Skip The Spa — Shop Now

Hilary Duff is known for her time on Disney Channel, her career as a pop star, and most recently, her nude cover shoot for Women's Health . The How I Met Your Father star radiated confidence, which led many of us to ask, what is her skincare secret? However, it might come as a surprise that the Hollywood starlet doesn't have a facialist on speed dial. In fact, in a recent interview, the actress admitted that she's gone three years without one.

It might come as a shock that Duff doesn't undergo intensive skin treatments, but she uses high-quality products instead. She doesn't follow any strict rules about skin, but she is a huge fan of esthetician Joanna Vargas and her eponymous brand . Duff told Shape , "But when I use a skin-care line, I try to use at least three products from that line and use them how they're meant to be used."

She later admits that the brand's Supernova Serum was her introduction to retinol. The skin serum not only contains retinol but Persian silk tree extract and apple fruit cell culture extract, which makes it a multi-use product. Duff jokingly said, "I actually just started using retinol, which is crazy ... I don't understand. I'm 34, and no one told me to be on retinol? What's going on?"

The celebrity-approved skin serum not only has anti-aging benefits but can treat common skincare concerns. The mom-of-three told the publication that during her pregnancy with daughter Mae , she struggled with melasma. According to What to Expect , melasma is extremely common during pregnancy due to the rise of estrogen and progesterone stimulating excess melanin production. Knowing how popular melasma is for mothers, the Supernova serum might be a must-have for them. For Duff, the product transformed her postpartum skin and continues to provide anti-aging benefits.

Even though Duff has managed to skip a facial appointment for three years, the esthetician-created brand has provided spa-worthy results.

