Kentucky State

Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams Comments On Elections

By Dave Begley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections...

Laurel County Remains In The Green, But Several Eastern Kentucky Counties Are Back In The Red For COVID Cases

As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. Public Health Director Scott Lockard said one of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness. He said they are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates. He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older. Tyler Caldwell, Public Health Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, said Laurel County is still in the green, but that we have seen a rise in cases of late. He said the Laurel County Health Department continues to offer the vaccines. For more information visit the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Overdose Deaths Increased 14.5% Last Year

More than 2,200 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021– a 14.5% increase compared to the year before. Officials blame an increase in fentanyl for this spike in deaths. The report said 70% of all overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl. Opioids were connected to 90%. With the exception of an isolated reduction in 2018, the yearly numbers of overdose deaths have grown year after year in Kentucky residents. In 2020, there was an almost 50% spike compared to 2019. The 35–44-year age range had the highest death rate, which has been the trend since at least 2019. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “recovery ready communities” in an effort to help people fighting an addiction receive critical resources. In a tweet on Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office plans to continue to hold companies responsible for the crisis accountable. He also said he will work with the opioid abatement advisory commission, so every available dollar goes toward awareness, treatment and recovery programs.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky's official State Mineral isn't really a mineral

Photo by ILoveAllTrees; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Coal has been designated and named Kentucky's official state mineral. The designation was made in 1998. Coal was first discovered in Kentucky in 1750 and the first commercial mine opened up in 1820. Since then, coal has become of great economic importance to the state. It has also created a lot of controversy and environmental consequences.
KENTUCKY STATE
USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
Southern Kentucky gas prices - 11:00 p.m.

Beshear signs legislation to address child abuse in Kentucky. The laws are set to increase penalties for child abusers and to help the youngest victims. ‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth. Updated: 16 hours ago. Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make...
KENTUCKY STATE
Highway 41 Sale Set for June 24th and 25th in Kentucky

One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away. The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky. Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating. Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at...
KENTUCKY STATE

