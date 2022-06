Two recent Gratiot County high school graduates have been recognized for their volunteerism by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission. Jaina Barden of Ithaca was one of 31 recipients in the state to earn the Youth Changemaker Award, given to students who logged more than 400 hours of community service during their high school years.

