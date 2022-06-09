ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif begins medical residency, pauses football

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold for the medical field once again.

Duvernay-Tardif, a Quebec native, will begin a residency program in the Montreal area in July according to the Associated Press.

Because of that, the 31-year-old who became a free agent after his lone season with the Jets in 2021 is putting football in the rearview mirror… for now.

Duvernay-Tardif said he’s going to “prioritize medicine,” adding “we’ll see” regarding his NFL future.

After taking care of the medical requirements ahead of him, Duvernay-Tardif plans to see if there is a fit for him come September. That’s when the NFL’s regular season begins and when he’ll be available.

Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, winning the Super Bowl with KC in 2020. In November 2021, he was traded to New York.

In 2020, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of playing for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the first NFL player to opt out.

During that time he worked at a COVID care facility near Montreal. Upon his return, he did not have a starting job with the Chiefs. leading to his trade to the Jets.

In February, Duvernay-Tardif did express interest in re-signing in New York.

In eight games with the Jets last season, he started seven of those. Pro Football Focus graded Duvernay-Tardif a bit of a below average mark of 53.2 in 2021 for his efforts in New York.

IN THIS ARTICLE
