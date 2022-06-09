Chaparral Road lane closure planned for June 13

Contractor will pave a right turn lane in this area during Monday’s closure

KILLEEN, Texas (June 9, 2022) – The northbound lane of 4400 Chaparral Road (Chaparral High School) will be closed to through traffic for one day on Monday, June 13 for paving work. The southbound lane will remain open with flaggers to guide traffic around the work site.

The new right turn lane will be paved in this area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation