Don't Complain About Fan Behavior at Games with Late Start Times

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington defend Celtics fans for chanting curses at Draymond Green in TD Garden. The fact is there will always be rowdy and rude fans and you shouldn't expect anything less, especially when the league starts the game as late as 9:00pmET.

Jonas Knox: "Let me tell you something, here's why Klay Thompson should relax a little bit. That game tipped-off after Nine Eastern Time."

Brady Quinn: "Yeah, there's no kids there dude."

Jonas Knox: "So if you're going to start a game that late, you can kiss my ass on complaining about the behavior of fans. That's an adult crowd, alright. That's an adult start time and if you set up an adult start time, expect adult behavior. If you don't like it, play a matinee."

Brady Quinn: "Do fans step over the line? Sure, all the time, regular season, postseason. This is for an NBA Championship though. Like if there was ever a time when you're gonna hear people saying different profanity or vulgar words or names or whatever, you'd expect to find it now."

LaVar Arrington: "The funny irony of it is, is that you need one player on the sophisticated team to play like the fanbase on the other team in order for them to have a real opportunity to win the series."