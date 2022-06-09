ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Marie Jackson

Tina Marie Jackson, 60, of Coshocton, passed away June 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus after an extended illness. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Free Funeral Home with Brother Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Darling...

Kenneth ‘Ron’ Snoots

Kenneth “Ron” Snoots, 74, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home with his family. He was born on July 1, 1947, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late William Lane and Betty (Reitler) Snoots. He was a 1965 graduate of John Glenn High School. In 1966, he joined the United States Army and served until 1969. Ron then went to work for GE until he began his truck driving career. He worked for several trucking companies until his retirement. He had a passion for driving, especially his Corvette. On April 20, 1974, he married Judith (Buck) Snoots, who survives. He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He was an avid bowler for many years and after retirement he took up golfing.
Tubbs chosen as Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival Queen

The weather was beautiful for the first evening of activities for the 2022 Coshocton County Hot Air Balloon Festival. Although the scheduled tethered balloon rides had to be canceled due to winds, several balloons did lift off. The queen contest was held at the grandstand. Two young ladies vied for...
Red Cross is in need of blood drive volunteers

The American Red Cross needs new volunteers to assist at blood drives In Coshocton County. In just a few hours a month you can make an important impact as a blood donor ambassador volunteer. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one drive per month. Flexible schedules are available. Apply now at www.Redcross.Org/Volunteertoday.
