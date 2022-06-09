Tina Marie Jackson

Kenneth “Ron” Snoots, 74, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home with his family. He was born on July 1, 1947, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late William Lane and Betty (Reitler) Snoots. He was a 1965 graduate of John Glenn High School. In 1966, he joined the United States Army and served until 1969. Ron then went to work for GE until he began his truck driving career. He worked for several trucking companies until his retirement. He had a passion for driving, especially his Corvette. On April 20, 1974, he married Judith (Buck) Snoots, who survives. He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He was an avid bowler for many years and after retirement he took up golfing.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO