For first time ever, average gas prices in New York hits $5

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

New York average gas price hits $5 per gallon for first time 00:18

NEW YORK - Drivers across the Tri-State Area continue to feel the squeeze at the pump.

For the first time, the average gas price in New York state has hit the $5 per gallon mark.

In New Jersey, it's now $5.03, and in Connecticut, a gallon of regular will cost you an average of $4.95.

