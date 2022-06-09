ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Is a Big Fan Of Manchester City's Star Midfielder

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNt3W_0g5YEJvQ00

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder this summer with some potential outgoings still possible for them with Gavi and Frenkie De Jong's futures looking uncertain at the club.

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder this summer with some potential outgoings still possible for them with Gavi and Frenkie De Jong's futures looking uncertain at the club.

Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has been one significant name linked to the famous club with a potential transfer saga starting revolving around him yet again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sRTO_0g5YEJvQ00
Silva in action

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Before the start of last season Silva said that he wanted to leave Manchester City but did not get his wish, he ended up going on to have a fantastic season which led City to winning the Premier League.

In all competitions, he played 50 games scoring 13 and assisting seven which has caught the eye of one of the world's greatest midfielders Xavi.

The Barcelona manager has had a meeting with Jorge Mendes and the main name that got brought up was Bernardo Silva according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKIng_0g5YEJvQ00
Silva celebrating at Old Trafford

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

However, Manchester City are expected to put a huge price tag on him to put off any sides interested in Silva who has been an integral player under Pep Guardiola.

Also, any deal for Barcelona would only be possible if they sold Frenkie De Jong whose future is still in the balance due to interest from Erik Ten Haag's Manchester United.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Manchester City#Portuguese#Pa Images Sipa Usa#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy