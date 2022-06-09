Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Is a Big Fan Of Manchester City's Star Midfielder

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder this summer with some potential outgoings still possible for them with Gavi and Frenkie De Jong's futures looking uncertain at the club.

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder this summer with some potential outgoings still possible for them with Gavi and Frenkie De Jong's futures looking uncertain at the club.

Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has been one significant name linked to the famous club with a potential transfer saga starting revolving around him yet again.

Silva in action (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Before the start of last season Silva said that he wanted to leave Manchester City but did not get his wish, he ended up going on to have a fantastic season which led City to winning the Premier League.

In all competitions, he played 50 games scoring 13 and assisting seven which has caught the eye of one of the world's greatest midfielders Xavi.

The Barcelona manager has had a meeting with Jorge Mendes and the main name that got brought up was Bernardo Silva according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Silva celebrating at Old Trafford IMAGO / PA IMAGES

However, Manchester City are expected to put a huge price tag on him to put off any sides interested in Silva who has been an integral player under Pep Guardiola.

Also, any deal for Barcelona would only be possible if they sold Frenkie De Jong whose future is still in the balance due to interest from Erik Ten Haag's Manchester United.

Read More Manchester City Coverage