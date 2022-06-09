The Habit Burger Grill Signs Development Agreement in San Bernardino County Expanding Southern California Presence

CLAIM: California illegally sends multiple mail-in ballots to voters, and photos of two ballots sent to the same voter prove it. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The two ballots featured in a widely shared photo were sent to the same voter because the person re-registered to vote. The person’s vote was not counted twice, according to a spokesperson for California’s Riverside County. In the rare instance that multiple ballots are sent to one person, California counties have procedures in place to prevent duplicate ballots from being counted.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO