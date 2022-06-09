The Habit Burger Grill Signs Development Agreement in San Bernardino County Expanding Southern California Presence
Experienced Restaurant Operator to Develop Twelve New Restaurants in San Bernardino County. June 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Known for its signature Charburgers grilled over an open flame and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Santa Barbara-born The Habit Burger Grill has announced a recently signed development agreement...www.franchising.com
Comments / 1