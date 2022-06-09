ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

The Habit Burger Grill Signs Development Agreement in San Bernardino County Expanding Southern California Presence

By The Habit Burger Grill
 3 days ago

Experienced Restaurant Operator to Develop Twelve New Restaurants in San Bernardino County. June 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Known for its signature Charburgers grilled over an open flame and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Santa Barbara-born The Habit Burger Grill has announced a recently signed development agreement...

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets to Acquire 6 Rio Ranch Market Stores

Ontario, Calif.- based Cardenas Markets announced June 9 that it is acquiring six Rio Ranch Market stores, which will expand the company's footprint in Southern California. “Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets, said in a release. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”
CHINO, CA
The Associated Press

Posts mislead about California mail-in ballots

CLAIM: California illegally sends multiple mail-in ballots to voters, and photos of two ballots sent to the same voter prove it. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The two ballots featured in a widely shared photo were sent to the same voter because the person re-registered to vote. The person’s vote was not counted twice, according to a spokesperson for California’s Riverside County. In the rare instance that multiple ballots are sent to one person, California counties have procedures in place to prevent duplicate ballots from being counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

…The Count Goes On; Ballots Still Arriving By Mail; Hestrin, Bianco Still Sniffing Victory

Voting hand with ballot and wooden box. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The painful slog involving opening envelopes and feeding oversized ballots into a machine continues in Riverside County. Damaged ballots or ballots that were not marked appropriately, have to be duplicated by hand, meaning a poll worker has to take a clean ballot and mark your selections on that clean ballot and try to feed that ballot into the machine.
PORTLAND, OR
KVCR NEWS

Update: Inland Empire June 7th Primary Election Results

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Cassie MacDuff. Jonathan Linden: On Tuesday, Inland Empire residents headed to the polls to vote on a wide variety of elected positions, and I'm joined now by longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie Macduff to discuss the numerous races that happen across our region. To jump right into things here, Cassie, let's talk about the race for San Bernardino Mayor, where it appears incumbent John Valdivia won't be reaching the November election.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands welcomes new city attorney

Yvette Abich Garcia started as Redlands city attorney on May 23 after the retirement of longtime City Attorney Dan McHugh. Garcia has worked in municipal law her entire career. She worked as the city attorney and Planning Commission counsel in Downey for more than 11 years before coming to Redlands.
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA

Coyotes cause concern in Claremont neighborhood

A pack of coyotes are causing concern in a Claremont neighborhood lately. Resident Lucio Rivera says the coyotes run up a wall and into his backyard each time he brings any of his four small dogs outside. “We pay attention and we’re very mindful of our dogs,” Rivera said. “We don’t leave them alone, not […]
CLAREMONT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Illegal Fireworks Could Get You a Stiff Fine

With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Another Brush Fire Erupts On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Highway 173 early Friday morning, this is the second such fire to break out near the same area in a week. The Mojave Incident fire was reported at about 10:25am,...
HESPERIA, CA

